Heading 3

Shruti Mehta 

Entertainment

september 03, 2023

Must-watch RajKummar Rao movies 

The movie is set in the pandemic. The chaos, violence, and fear make it realistic and thrilling 

Bheed

Image: RajKummar Rao’s Instagram 

Do you wish to watch a crime comedy thriller? This movie should be your pick 

Monica, O My Darling 

Image: RajKummar Rao’s Instagram 

Do you wish to see Rao’s effective performance in the Hindi remake of a Telugu thriller? Watch Hit 

Hit: The First Case

Image: RajKummar Rao’s Instagram 

Do you wish to understand the concept of lavender marriage comically? Watch Badhaai Do 

Badhaai Do 

Image: RajKummar Rao’s Instagram 

Watch this heartwarming movie which proves that the bonds of the heart are greater than the bonds of the blood 

Hum Do Humare Do

Image: RajKummar Rao’s Instagram 

Watch the talented artist fall in love with a witch in Roohi. The comic elements with the hint of suspense are entertaining 

 Roohi 

Image: RajKummar Rao’s Instagram 

Watch the journey of Montu, a lazy physical training professor, as he sheds his laziness and trains students to win a competition 

 Chhalaang 

Image: RajKummar Rao’s Instagram 

Watch the fresh pair of RajKummar Rao and Kangana Ranaut in this movie portraying unorthodox roles 

 Judgementall Hai Kya

Image: RajKummar Rao’s Instagram 

Watch the actor’s soft side in the role of Vicky as he saves the town and gives the desired respect to Stree 

 Stree 

Image: RajKummar Rao’s Instagram 

Witness the entertaining trio of RajKummar Rao, Kriti Sanon, and Ayushmann Khurrana in this movie 

Bareilly Ki Barfi 

Image: RajKummar Rao’s Instagram 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here