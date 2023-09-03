Heading 3
Shruti Mehta
Entertainment
september 03, 2023
Must-watch RajKummar Rao movies
The movie is set in the pandemic. The chaos, violence, and fear make it realistic and thrilling
Bheed
Image: RajKummar Rao’s Instagram
Do you wish to watch a crime comedy thriller? This movie should be your pick
Monica, O My Darling
Image: RajKummar Rao’s Instagram
Do you wish to see Rao’s effective performance in the Hindi remake of a Telugu thriller? Watch Hit
Hit: The First Case
Image: RajKummar Rao’s Instagram
Do you wish to understand the concept of lavender marriage comically? Watch Badhaai Do
Badhaai Do
Image: RajKummar Rao’s Instagram
Watch this heartwarming movie which proves that the bonds of the heart are greater than the bonds of the blood
Hum Do Humare Do
Image: RajKummar Rao’s Instagram
Watch the talented artist fall in love with a witch in Roohi. The comic elements with the hint of suspense are entertaining
Roohi
Image: RajKummar Rao’s Instagram
Watch the journey of Montu, a lazy physical training professor, as he sheds his laziness and trains students to win a competition
Chhalaang
Image: RajKummar Rao’s Instagram
Watch the fresh pair of RajKummar Rao and Kangana Ranaut in this movie portraying unorthodox roles
Judgementall Hai Kya
Image: RajKummar Rao’s Instagram
Watch the actor’s soft side in the role of Vicky as he saves the town and gives the desired respect to Stree
Stree
Image: RajKummar Rao’s Instagram
Witness the entertaining trio of RajKummar Rao, Kriti Sanon, and Ayushmann Khurrana in this movie
Bareilly Ki Barfi
Image: RajKummar Rao’s Instagram
