26 OCTOBER, 2023
Must watch Ranbir Kapoor movies
In Ayan Mukerji's "Wake Up Sid," Ranbir portrayed the coming-of-age journey of Sid Mehra, a character relatable to many young adults. His performance resonated with audiences and cemented his position as a promising young star
Wake Up Sid (2009)
Image: IMDb
Ranbir's energetic portrayal of Prem in this romantic comedy left audiences in splits. His comic timing and chemistry with co-star Katrina Kaif added a new dimension to his acting skills
Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani (2009)
Image: IMDb
"Rockstar," directed by Imtiaz Ali, was a game-changer for Ranbir. His portrayal of Jordan, a troubled musician, received widespread critical acclaim and established him as a powerhouse performer
Rockstar (2011)
Image: IMDb
A romantic comedy film starring Ranbir Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra. Their charming performances in this tale of two strangers who embark on a quirky road trip across the USA make it an engaging and lighthearted watch
Anjaana Anjaani (2010)
Image: IMDb
In Anurag Basu's "Barfi!" Ranbir played the role of a deaf and mute young man with astonishing authenticity. This film showcased his ability to excel in unconventional roles and earned him numerous awards
Barfi! (2012)
Image: IMDb
As Kabir, a free-spirited traveler, Ranbir Kapoor's charm and chemistry with Deepika Padukone created magic on screen. The film became a massive hit and is remembered for its memorable songs and performances
Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013)
Image: IMDb
Teaming up with Imtiaz Ali again, Ranbir delivered a nuanced performance as Ved, a man seeking his true identity. The film explored complex themes and showcased his ability to portray multifaceted characters
Tamasha (2015)
Image: IMDb
In Karan Johar's "Ae Dil Hai Mushkil," Ranbir played Ayan, a character grappling with unrequited love. His portrayal added depth to the film and resonated with audiences
Ae Dil Hai Mushkil (2016)
Image: IMDb
Ranbir's transformation into Bollywood icon Sanjay Dutt was nothing short of remarkable. "Sanju" became a blockbuster and earned him critical acclaim, including a National Film Award
Sanju (2018)
Image: IMDb
Prakash Jha's political drama saw Ranbir in a more serious role. His performance as Samar Pratap Singh was a testament to his versatility as an actor
Rajneeti (2010)
Image: IMDb
An Indian fantasy film that features Ranbir Kapoor in a prominent role, directed by Ayan Mukerji, the movie is filled with a fusion of mythology, fantasy, and modern storytelling, promising a visual spectacle and an intriguing plot
Brahmastra: Part 1 (2022)
Image: IMDb
"Jagga Jasoos," a musical adventure film, saw Ranbir in a unique role as a detective with a stutter. His dedication to the character and the film's innovative storytelling received praise
Jagga Jasoos (2017)
Image: IMDb
An eagerly awaited Bollywood film starring Ranbir Kapoor, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Known for his intense performances, Ranbir's role in this crime drama has generated significant buzz, it is said to be releasing on 1st December
Animal (2023)
Image: IMDb
