Must watch regional films of 2021
ENTERTAINMENT
AKSHAT SUNDRANI
AUTHOR
DEC 15, 2021
Jai Bhim - Tamil
The film is about a pregnant woman who desperately looks for her husband, who has gone missing from police custody
(Source- IMDb)
Mandela - Tamil
The political satire film revolves around a local barber whose vote is the deciding factor in village elections
(Source- IMDb)
The Great Indian Kitchen - Malayalam
Jeo Baby’s film is about a woman who struggles to fit into the traditional mould that society has set for married women
(Source- IMDb)
Nayattu - Malayalam
The film revolves around cops who become entangled in an unexpected occurrence just four days before the elections
(Source- IMDb)
Chhelo Show - Gujarati
The film centres around a little child who becomes aware of the world of cinema through his friendship with a projectionist
(Source- IMDb)
Master - Tamil
The film revolves around an alcoholic professor who gets to teach at a juvenile facility and soon clashes with a violent thug
(Source- IMDb)
Koozhangal - Tamil
The Tamil flick revolves around a child who follows his abusive father in a desire to return to his mother, who has left home
(Source- IMDb)
The film is about an engineering dropout who dreams of becoming rich without the support of his family
Joji - Malayalam
(Source- IMDb)
The film is about a man who protects his family following an unexpected turn of events, and it was a box office hit
Drishyam 2 - Malayalam
(Source- IMDb)
The Dhanush starrer follows the story of a man trying to break the shackles of caste discrimination
Karnan - Tamil
(Source- IMDb)
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Lesser-known facts about Neeraj Chopra