Must watch regional films of 2021

ENTERTAINMENT

AKSHAT SUNDRANI

AUTHOR

DEC 15, 2021

Jai Bhim - Tamil

The film is about a pregnant woman who desperately looks for her husband, who has gone missing from police custody

(Source- IMDb)

Mandela - Tamil

The political satire film revolves around a local barber whose vote is the deciding factor in village elections

(Source- IMDb)

The Great Indian Kitchen - Malayalam

Jeo Baby’s film is about a woman who struggles to fit into the traditional mould that society has set for married women

(Source- IMDb)

Nayattu - Malayalam

The film revolves around cops who become entangled in an unexpected occurrence just four days before the elections

(Source- IMDb)

Chhelo Show - Gujarati

The film centres around a little child who becomes aware of the world of cinema through his friendship with a projectionist

(Source- IMDb)

Master - Tamil 

The film revolves around an alcoholic professor who gets to teach at a juvenile facility and soon clashes with a violent thug

(Source- IMDb)

Koozhangal - Tamil

The Tamil flick revolves around a child who follows his abusive father in a desire to return to his mother, who has left home

(Source- IMDb)

The film is about an engineering dropout who dreams of becoming rich without the support of his family

Joji - Malayalam

(Source- IMDb)

The film is about a man who protects his family following an unexpected turn of events, and it was a box office hit

Drishyam 2 - Malayalam

(Source- IMDb)

The Dhanush starrer follows the story of a man trying to break the shackles of caste discrimination

Karnan - Tamil

(Source- IMDb)

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Lesser-known facts about Neeraj Chopra

Click Here