Shruti Mehta

Entertainment

August 26, 2023

Must-watch Rubina Dilaik shows 

This show marked the debut of Rubina in the television world! Her role in the drama was critically acclaimed

Chotti Bahu

The actress was seen as Smiley in Saas Bina Sasural with Ravi Dubey and Aishwarya Sakhuja 

Saas Bina Sasural 

Rubina charmed the fans with her fierce attitude in Bigg Boss 14. She lifted the trophy for the season

Bigg Boss 14 

Dilaik participated in the 12th season of this reality show, her mental strength amazed the viewers 

Khatron Ke Khiladi 

The enchantress stunned the audience with her hard work and sheer talent in the 10th season of this dancing reality show 

Jhalak Dikhhla Ja 

The artist played the role of a transgender in this daily soap. The show empathized with such people and empowered them

Shakti- Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki 

Rubina Dilaik replaced Gia Manek in Jeannie Aur Juju! The viewers liked her comic role 

 Jeannie Aur Juju 

The heroine played the role of Devi Sita in Devon Ke Dev…Mahadev 

Devon Ke Dev…Mahadev 

The diva is seen in many music videos like Tumse Pyaar Hai, Bheeg Jaunga, Ishq, and Galat 

Music videos 

The movie Ardh has marked the Bollywood debut of the talented actress

Ardh 

