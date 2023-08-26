Heading 3
Shruti Mehta
Entertainment
August 26, 2023
Must-watch Rubina Dilaik shows
This show marked the debut of Rubina in the television world! Her role in the drama was critically acclaimed
Chotti Bahu
Image: Rubina Dilaik’s Instagram
The actress was seen as Smiley in Saas Bina Sasural with Ravi Dubey and Aishwarya Sakhuja
Saas Bina Sasural
Image: Rubina Dilaik’s Instagram
Rubina charmed the fans with her fierce attitude in Bigg Boss 14. She lifted the trophy for the season
Bigg Boss 14
Image: Rubina Dilaik’s Instagram
Dilaik participated in the 12th season of this reality show, her mental strength amazed the viewers
Khatron Ke Khiladi
Image: Rubina Dilaik’s Instagram
The enchantress stunned the audience with her hard work and sheer talent in the 10th season of this dancing reality show
Jhalak Dikhhla Ja
Image: Rubina Dilaik’s Instagram
The artist played the role of a transgender in this daily soap. The show empathized with such people and empowered them
Shakti- Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki
Image: Rubina Dilaik’s Instagram
Rubina Dilaik replaced Gia Manek in Jeannie Aur Juju! The viewers liked her comic role
Jeannie Aur Juju
Image: Rubina Dilaik’s Instagram
The heroine played the role of Devi Sita in Devon Ke Dev…Mahadev
Devon Ke Dev…Mahadev
Image: Rubina Dilaik’s Instagram
The diva is seen in many music videos like Tumse Pyaar Hai, Bheeg Jaunga, Ishq, and Galat
Music videos
Image: Rubina Dilaik’s Instagram
The movie Ardh has marked the Bollywood debut of the talented actress
Ardh
Image: Rubina Dilaik’s Instagram
