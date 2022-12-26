DEC 26, 2022
The Kannada film industry has delivered some memorable films this year. As the year 2022 is towards its end, let us check out some must-watch Sandalwood movies
Rishab Shetty managed to leave everyone awestruck with his powerful performance in his latest release, Kantara
Kantara
Late Puneeth Kumar starrer James talks about a security company employee, who finds himself up against the bad guys
James
Varnapatala shares the journey of a mother, Nitya, who is keen on exploring the inherent potential in her nonverbal autistic child Maya
Varnapatala
A young girl named Siri pays an out of work actor to play her missing brother in front of her parents
Avatar Purusha
Just like the first installment, the second part of Yash-led K.G.F: Chapter 2 also managed to take over the silver screens
K.G.F: Chapter 2
Critical Keertanegalu
Advocate Kariyappa takes on the legal battle to get a very popular T20 cricket league in India banned
The film Home Minister shares the tale of a man who sacrifices his job so that his wife can realize her dream and his daughter can have a perfect childhood
Home Minister
The sequel to Love Mocktail focuses on Aadi's life after the demise of his wife Nidhi
Love Mocktail 2
Selfie Mummy Googl Daddy revolves around the life of Shamanth, a musician attempting to form part of the crew
Selfie Mummy Googl Daddy
