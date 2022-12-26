DEC 26, 2022

Heading 3

Must watch Sandalwood movies from 2022

The Kannada film industry has delivered some memorable films this year. As the year 2022 is towards its end, let us check out some must-watch Sandalwood movies

Rishab Shetty managed to leave everyone awestruck with his powerful performance in his latest release, Kantara

Kantara

Image: IMDb

Late Puneeth Kumar starrer James talks about a security company employee, who finds himself up against the bad guys

James

Image: IMDb

Varnapatala shares the journey of a mother, Nitya, who is keen on exploring the inherent potential in her nonverbal autistic child Maya

Varnapatala

Image: IMDb

A young girl named Siri pays an out of work actor to play her missing brother in front of her parents

Avatar Purusha

Image: IMDb

Just like the first installment, the second part of Yash-led K.G.F: Chapter 2 also managed to take over the silver screens

K.G.F: Chapter 2

Critical Keertanegalu

Image: IMDb

Advocate Kariyappa takes on the legal battle to get a very popular T20 cricket league in India banned

Image: IMDb

The film Home Minister shares the tale of a man who sacrifices his job so that his wife can realize her dream and his daughter can have a perfect childhood

Home Minister

Image: IMDb

The sequel to Love Mocktail focuses on Aadi's life after the demise of his wife Nidhi

Love Mocktail 2

Image: IMDb

Selfie Mummy Googl Daddy revolves around the life of Shamanth, a musician attempting to form part of the crew

Selfie Mummy Googl Daddy

