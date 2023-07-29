Heading 3

JULY 29, 2023

Must-watch Sanjay Dutt movies 

The talented star stunned the viewers with his powerful and villainous role as Adheera in the second installment of the movie 

KGF - Chapter 2

Image: Sanjay Dutt’s Instagram 

Meet the treacherous character of Daroga Shuddh Singh in Shamshera! You will not be disappointed 

Image: Sanjay Dutt’s Instagram 

Shamshera 

The devotion and love of Kaka Kanha for Samrat Prithviraj is heartwarming in this movie 

Samrat Prithviraj

Image: Sanjay Dutt’s Instagram 

Dutt charmed the audience with his impactful role as an Indian spy in this movie 

Bhuj: The Pride of India 

Image: Sanjay Dutt’s Instagram 

Panipat - The Great Betrayal 

Image: Sanjay Dutt’s Instagram 

Sanjay Dutt has got a knack for playing powerful roles. His role as Ahmad Shah Abdali in Panipat is no different 

Image: Sanjay Dutt’s Instagram 

Prasthanam 

The actor is a treat to watch as an influential politician where he makes a tough decision to choose his successor 

Dutt has nailed the role of a man who is captured by the shackles of societal rules. Watch Kalank to see his struggle to maintain his image

Kalank 

Image: Sanjay Dutt’s Instagram 

Watch this movie to witness a taxi driver fall for a sex worker and their struggle to save their lives from the brothel owner 

Sadak 

Image: Sanjay Dutt’s Instagram 

Munna Bhai Series

Image: Sanjay Dutt’s Instagram 

The duo of Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi is a treat to watch in Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. and Lage Raho Munna Bhai 

Image: Sanjay Dutt’s Instagram 

Watch Sanjay Dutt play the role of a doting yet strong father who is all set to punish the people who wronged his daughter 

Bhoomi 

