JULY 29, 2023
Must-watch Sanjay Dutt movies
The talented star stunned the viewers with his powerful and villainous role as Adheera in the second installment of the movie
KGF - Chapter 2
Image: Sanjay Dutt’s Instagram
Meet the treacherous character of Daroga Shuddh Singh in Shamshera! You will not be disappointed
Image: Sanjay Dutt’s Instagram
Shamshera
The devotion and love of Kaka Kanha for Samrat Prithviraj is heartwarming in this movie
Samrat Prithviraj
Image: Sanjay Dutt’s Instagram
Dutt charmed the audience with his impactful role as an Indian spy in this movie
Bhuj: The Pride of India
Image: Sanjay Dutt’s Instagram
Panipat - The Great Betrayal
Image: Sanjay Dutt’s Instagram
Sanjay Dutt has got a knack for playing powerful roles. His role as Ahmad Shah Abdali in Panipat is no different
Image: Sanjay Dutt’s Instagram
Prasthanam
The actor is a treat to watch as an influential politician where he makes a tough decision to choose his successor
Dutt has nailed the role of a man who is captured by the shackles of societal rules. Watch Kalank to see his struggle to maintain his image
Kalank
Image: Sanjay Dutt’s Instagram
Watch this movie to witness a taxi driver fall for a sex worker and their struggle to save their lives from the brothel owner
Sadak
Image: Sanjay Dutt’s Instagram
Munna Bhai Series
Image: Sanjay Dutt’s Instagram
The duo of Sanjay Dutt and Arshad Warsi is a treat to watch in Munna Bhai M.B.B.S. and Lage Raho Munna Bhai
Image: Sanjay Dutt’s Instagram
Watch Sanjay Dutt play the role of a doting yet strong father who is all set to punish the people who wronged his daughter
Bhoomi
