Nanditha Gururaj
Entertainment
september 08, 2023
Must-watch Shivarajkumar movies
Anand 1986 starring Shivrajkumar and Sudharani the first film which ran for over 25 weeks and set a new record at Kannada box office
Anand
Om became a career changing movie for Shivarajkumar as it gave him a never before identity in sandalwood
Om (1995)
Just when people were thinking that Shivanna was turning into a full time action hero this movie came as a welcome change. It was honoured with multiple awards
Janumada Jodi (1996)
It was a romantic film which became the biggest musical hit then
Namoora Mandara Hoove (1997)
AK 47 (1999)
This movie proved once again that action oriented roles were tailor made for Shivarajkumar
This movie was based on a novel of the same name by Shivaram Karanth
Chigurida Kanasu (2003)
This film reinvented Shivannas career and it was a milestone movie in sandalwood in terms of box office collections
Jogi (2005)
This film was very well received and critics showered extremely positive reviews. The story has been inspired by the aftermath of 2002 Gujarat Communal Riots
Tamassu (2010)
It was Shivanna 100th film and shooting began on the stars 49th Birthday
Jogayya (2011)
Another special thing to mention here is that later Dr. Rajkumar appears on screen as Bangarada Manushya
Bangara S/o. Bangarada Manushya (2017)
