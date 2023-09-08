Heading 3

Nanditha Gururaj

Entertainment

september 08, 2023

Must-watch Shivarajkumar movies

Anand 1986 starring Shivrajkumar and Sudharani the first film which ran for over 25 weeks and set a new record at Kannada box office

Anand

Om became a career changing movie for Shivarajkumar as it gave him a never before identity in sandalwood

Om (1995)

Just when people were thinking that Shivanna was turning into a full time action hero this movie came as a welcome change. It was honoured with multiple awards

Janumada Jodi (1996) 

It was a romantic film which became the biggest musical hit then

Namoora Mandara Hoove (1997) 

AK 47 (1999) 

This movie  proved once again that action oriented roles were tailor made for Shivarajkumar

This movie was based on a novel of the same name by Shivaram Karanth

Chigurida Kanasu (2003) 

This film reinvented Shivannas career and it was a milestone movie in sandalwood in terms of box office collections

Jogi (2005) 

This film was very well received and critics showered extremely positive reviews. The story has been inspired by the aftermath of 2002 Gujarat Communal Riots

Tamassu (2010) 

It was Shivanna 100th film and shooting began on the stars 49th Birthday

Jogayya (2011)

Another special thing to mention here is that later Dr. Rajkumar appears on screen as Bangarada Manushya

Bangara S/o. Bangarada Manushya (2017)

