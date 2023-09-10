Heading 3
Nanditha Gururaj
Entertainment
september 10, 2023
Must-watch South Indian horror films
Released in 2012 the Tamil language film was critically acclaimed for its unique story
Pizza
Image: IMDB
It is a horror thriller full of twists and turns that make for a great casual watch
Yavarum Nalam
Image: IMDB
Bhinna is a Kannada language movie actress paayal radhakrishna appears in the lead role as kaveri
Image: IMDB
Bhinna
Pisaasu made a definite mark on its viewers with its unique take on the horror genre blending it with heartfelt romantic notes
Pisaasu
Image: IMDB
Kumari
Image: IMDB
A 2022 Malayalam language film is one of the memorable horror offerings to come out of India recently
This Telugu Language film falls more in line with the standard horror offering that comes out of the regional south Indian film industries
Arundhati
Image: IMDB
The movie features Priyamani in dual role as conjoined twins Chaaru and Latha who falls in love with same man
Chaarulatha
Image: IMDB
U turn is an intriguing supernatural thriller that will remind some viewers of Korean cross genre thrillers
U Turn
Image: IMDB
Aranmanai enjoyed such widespread popularity that it spawned an entire film series which is set to receive it's fourth title soon
Aranmanai
Image: IMDB
Kanchana is by far the most popular horror film franchise to come out of the South Indian film industry; needless to say fans loved and adorned the movie across the country
Kanchana
Image: IMDB
