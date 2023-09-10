Heading 3

Must-watch South Indian horror films

Released in 2012 the Tamil language film was critically acclaimed for its unique story

Pizza 

Image: IMDB

It is a horror thriller full of twists and turns that make for a great casual watch

Yavarum Nalam 

Image: IMDB

Bhinna is a Kannada language movie actress paayal radhakrishna appears in the lead role as kaveri 

Image: IMDB

Bhinna 

Pisaasu made a definite mark on its viewers with its unique take on the horror genre blending it with heartfelt romantic notes

Pisaasu

Image: IMDB

Kumari 

Image: IMDB

A 2022 Malayalam language film is one of the memorable horror offerings to come out of India recently

This Telugu Language film falls more in line with the standard horror offering that comes out of the regional south Indian film industries

Arundhati 

Image: IMDB

The movie features Priyamani in dual role as conjoined twins Chaaru and Latha who falls in love with same man

Chaarulatha 

Image: IMDB

U turn is an intriguing supernatural thriller that will remind some viewers of Korean cross genre thrillers

U Turn

Image: IMDB

Aranmanai enjoyed such widespread popularity that it spawned an entire film series which is set to receive it's fourth title soon

Aranmanai

Image: IMDB

Kanchana is by far the most popular horror film franchise to come out of the South Indian film industry; needless to say fans loved and adorned the movie across the country

Kanchana

Image: IMDB

