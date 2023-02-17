Heading 3

Prachi Malhotra

ENTERTAINMENT

FEB 17, 2023

Must-watch South web series

Amidst a growing trend of web series in the country, let us check out some shows from the South that are a must-watch

Image: IMDb

The growing trend of web series

Image: IMDb

On top of the list is the Tamil virtual reality-based thriller web series, Pubgoa stars Vimala Raman, Sampath Ram, Leo Sivadass, Ayra, Sarah Annaiah, and Abishek Joseph George

Pubgoa

Baahubali-Acharya: South period dramas

Indian 2: All about Kamal Haasan's next

The 2020 crime web series Shootout at Alair was headlined by Prakash Raj and Srikanth. The show was penned and directed by Anand Ranga

Image: IMDb

Shootout at Alair

One of the recent web series that created a lot of buzz was Krish Jagarlamudi's 9 Hours

Image: IMDb

9 Hours

R. Parthiban, Kathir, Aishwarya Rajesh, and Sriya Reddy gave a powerful performance in the Tamil crime thriller, Suzhal-The Vortex

Image: IMDb

Suzhal-The Vortex

Ramya Krishnan fronted web show Queen is based on the life of late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, Jayaram Jayalalithaa

Image: IMDb

Queen

The web series Auto Shankar featuring Appani Sarath is a cinematic adaptation of the life of a real-life eponymous criminal

Image: IMDb

Auto Shankar

The 2020 laughter ride Triples stars Jai and Vani Bhojan in the lead, while Rajkumar, Vivek Prasanna, Madhuri Jain, and Namita Krishnamurthy essay secondary parts

Image: IMDb

Triples

Srinivasan Shivakar helmed the 2019 show, Fingertips with Akshara Haasan, Ashwin Kakumanu, Sunaina, and Gayathrie as the lead cast

Image: IMDb

Fingertip

Made under the direction of Balaji Mohan, As I am Suffering from Kadhal shared the tale of three very different young couples

Image: IMDb

As I am Suffering from Kadhal

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here