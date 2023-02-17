FEB 17, 2023
Must-watch South web series
Amidst a growing trend of web series in the country, let us check out some shows from the South that are a must-watch
Image: IMDb
Image: IMDb
On top of the list is the Tamil virtual reality-based thriller web series, Pubgoa stars Vimala Raman, Sampath Ram, Leo Sivadass, Ayra, Sarah Annaiah, and Abishek Joseph George
Pubgoa
The 2020 crime web series Shootout at Alair was headlined by Prakash Raj and Srikanth. The show was penned and directed by Anand Ranga
Image: IMDb
Shootout at Alair
One of the recent web series that created a lot of buzz was Krish Jagarlamudi's 9 Hours
Image: IMDb
9 Hours
R. Parthiban, Kathir, Aishwarya Rajesh, and Sriya Reddy gave a powerful performance in the Tamil crime thriller, Suzhal-The Vortex
Image: IMDb
Suzhal-The Vortex
Ramya Krishnan fronted web show Queen is based on the life of late Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, Jayaram Jayalalithaa
Image: IMDb
Queen
The web series Auto Shankar featuring Appani Sarath is a cinematic adaptation of the life of a real-life eponymous criminal
Image: IMDb
Auto Shankar
The 2020 laughter ride Triples stars Jai and Vani Bhojan in the lead, while Rajkumar, Vivek Prasanna, Madhuri Jain, and Namita Krishnamurthy essay secondary parts
Image: IMDb
Triples
Srinivasan Shivakar helmed the 2019 show, Fingertips with Akshara Haasan, Ashwin Kakumanu, Sunaina, and Gayathrie as the lead cast
Image: IMDb
Fingertip
Made under the direction of Balaji Mohan, As I am Suffering from Kadhal shared the tale of three very different young couples
Image: IMDb
As I am Suffering from Kadhal
