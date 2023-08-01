Heading 3
Must-watch Taapsee Pannu movies
Taapsee has made attempts to step out of her comfort zone and play the role of a bored housewife in this movie
Haseen Dilruba
Are you fond of the time-travel concept? This Taapsee starrer should be your pick
Do Baara
Watch Taapsee Pannu as Savina being trapped in a time loop to prevent Satya from gambling money and to save his life
Looop Lapeta
Watch Taapsee play the role of Rashmi Vira who was banned owing to a high male hormone in her bloodstream and subjected to a gender test
Rashmi Rocket
Saand Ki Aankh
Taapsee is a treat to watch in Saand Ki Aankh as Prakashi Tomar who is one of the world’s oldest sharpshooters
Mission Mangal
Pannu is part of Mission Mangal, a movie that depicts India's struggle and dreams to reach Mars
Watch the diva play the role of a housewife who decides to file for a divorce after her husband slaps her at a party
Thappad
Mithali Raj is a celebrated name in the cricket world. Watch Pannu play her role effortlessly in the movie Shabaash Mithu
Shabaash Mithu
Game Over
“Survival of the fittest” is the norm! Watch Pannu play the twisted game for her survival in this movie
Watch Taapsee as a businesswoman who makes attempts to hide her affair and murder that she committed to keep her image intact
Badla
