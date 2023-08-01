Heading 3

AUGUST 01, 2023

Must-watch Taapsee Pannu movies 

Taapsee has made attempts to step out of her comfort zone and play the role of a bored housewife in this movie 

Haseen Dilruba 

Image: Taapsee Pannu’s Instagram

Are you fond of the time-travel concept? This Taapsee starrer should be your pick

Image: Taapsee Pannu’s Instagram 

Do Baara 

Watch Taapsee Pannu as Savina being trapped in a time loop to prevent Satya from gambling money and to save his life 

Looop Lapeta

Image: Taapsee Pannu’s Instagram 

Watch Taapsee play the role of Rashmi Vira who was banned owing to a high male hormone in her bloodstream and subjected to a gender test 

Rashmi Rocket 

Image: Taapsee Pannu’s Instagram 

Saand Ki Aankh 

Image: Taapsee Pannu’s Instagram 

Taapsee is a treat to watch in Saand Ki Aankh as Prakashi Tomar who is one of the world’s oldest sharpshooters 

Image: Taapsee Pannu’s Instagram 

Mission Mangal 

Pannu is part of Mission Mangal, a movie that depicts India's struggle and dreams to reach Mars

Watch the diva play the role of a housewife who decides to file for a divorce after her husband slaps her at a party 

Thappad 

Image: Taapsee Pannu’s Instagram 

Mithali Raj is a celebrated name in the cricket world. Watch Pannu play her role effortlessly in the movie Shabaash Mithu 

Shabaash Mithu 

Image: Taapsee Pannu’s Instagram 

Game Over

Image: Taapsee Pannu’s Instagram 

“Survival of the fittest” is the norm! Watch Pannu play the twisted game for her survival in this movie 

Image: Taapsee Pannu’s Instagram 

Watch Taapsee as a businesswoman who makes attempts to hide her affair and murder that she committed to keep her image intact 

Badla 

