Must watch Thriller series
Dive into the minds of serial killers with FBI agents Holden Ford and Bill Tench as they pioneer criminal psychology and profiling. Based on real-life events, this series is a psychological thriller masterpiece
Mindhunter
Set in the 1980s, this supernatural thriller combines government conspiracies with extraordinary events, as a group of kids encounter paranormal forces and a girl with telekinetic powers
Stranger Things
A chilling psychological thriller that follows Joe Goldberg, a charming but obsessive bookstore manager who becomes dangerously fixated on his romantic interests
You
Follow the transformation of a high school chemistry teacher into a ruthless methamphetamine manufacturer and drug lord in this intense crime thriller
Breaking Bad
A psychological thriller that delves into the complex relationship between FBI profiler Will Graham and Dr. Hannibal Lecter, a brilliant psychiatrist and cannibalistic serial killer
Hannibal
A spine-chilling series that weaves the past and present as a family confronts the haunting memories of their old home. It's a perfect blend of horror and psychological thriller
The Haunting of Hill House
A financial planner relocates his family to the Ozarks to launder money for a Mexican drug cartel. This gripping crime thriller delves into the world of money laundering and its dangerous consequences
Ozark
This science fiction thriller blurs the lines between reality and artificial intelligence in a futuristic theme park. It's a visually stunning series that raises profound questions about consciousness and ethics
Westworld
A riveting crime thriller that introduces Dexter Morgan, a forensic expert who moonlights as a vigilante serial killer, targeting criminals who have escaped justice
Dexter
An anthology series that explores the dark side of technology and its impact on society. Each episode is a self-contained thriller, offering unique and thought-provoking narratives
Black Mirror
Each season of this anthology series brings a new case, new detectives, and a fresh web of mysteries to unravel. It's a dark, character-driven crime thriller with exceptional performances
True Detective
