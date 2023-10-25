Heading 3

Entertainment

24 OCTOBER, 2023

Must watch Thriller series

Dive into the minds of serial killers with FBI agents Holden Ford and Bill Tench as they pioneer criminal psychology and profiling. Based on real-life events, this series is a psychological thriller masterpiece

Mindhunter

Image: IMDb

Set in the 1980s, this supernatural thriller combines government conspiracies with extraordinary events, as a group of kids encounter paranormal forces and a girl with telekinetic powers

Stranger Things

Image: IMDb

A chilling psychological thriller that follows Joe Goldberg, a charming but obsessive bookstore manager who becomes dangerously fixated on his romantic interests

You

Image: IMDb

Follow the transformation of a high school chemistry teacher into a ruthless methamphetamine manufacturer and drug lord in this intense crime thriller

Breaking Bad

Image: IMDb

A psychological thriller that delves into the complex relationship between FBI profiler Will Graham and Dr. Hannibal Lecter, a brilliant psychiatrist and cannibalistic serial killer

Hannibal

Image: IMDb

A spine-chilling series that weaves the past and present as a family confronts the haunting memories of their old home. It's a perfect blend of horror and psychological thriller

The Haunting of Hill House

Image: IMDb

A financial planner relocates his family to the Ozarks to launder money for a Mexican drug cartel. This gripping crime thriller delves into the world of money laundering and its dangerous consequences

Ozark

Image: IMDb

This science fiction thriller blurs the lines between reality and artificial intelligence in a futuristic theme park. It's a visually stunning series that raises profound questions about consciousness and ethics

Westworld

Image: IMDb

A riveting crime thriller that introduces Dexter Morgan, a forensic expert who moonlights as a vigilante serial killer, targeting criminals who have escaped justice

Dexter

Image: IMDb

An anthology series that explores the dark side of technology and its impact on society. Each episode is a self-contained thriller, offering unique and thought-provoking narratives 

Black Mirror

Image: IMDb

Each season of this anthology series brings a new case, new detectives, and a fresh web of mysteries to unravel. It's a dark, character-driven crime thriller with exceptional performances

True Detective

Image: IMDb

