Must-watch thrilling serial killer K-dramas
A gripping K-drama featuring two relentless men on a mission to unmask a serial killer, pushing the boundaries of justice
Image: JTBC
Beyond evil
Join police officer Jeong Ba Reum in a nail-biting showdown with a chilling serial killer in this thrilling series
Image: tvN
Mouse
Dong Baek, possessing the power to read minds, unravels crime mysteries in this top-notch serial killer K-drama
Image: tvN
Memorist
After a mysterious accident, Han Tae Joo time-travels to 1988 while solving a serial murder mystery, striving to return to the present
Image: OCN
Life on mars
Noh Ji Wook, a prosecutor, and a trainee unravels a cryptic case involving a cunning psychopathic serial killer
Image: SBS
Suspicious partner
A psychological battle unfolds between a brilliant psychopathic killer and a short-tempered Detective Chief Inspector in this mesmerizing crime drama
Less than evil
Image: MBC
Follow a tenacious detective's quest for justice as his love interest becomes the target of a relentless serial killer
Train
Image:OCN
Dive into the world of a crime-fighting emergency call center and dispatch team as they battle against a variety of crimes
Voice
Image:OCN
This serial killer K-drama with a touch of romance reunites childhood sweethearts, exploring their love amidst haunting memories
Come and hug me
Image: MBC
Click Here
Experience the aftermath of a 19-year-old murder by the Stigmata serial killer in this intriguing K-drama
Nobody knows
Image:SBS