Pujya Doss

 October 16, 2023

Entertainment

Must-watch thrilling serial killer K-dramas

A gripping K-drama featuring two relentless men on a mission to unmask a serial killer, pushing the boundaries of justice

Image: JTBC

Beyond evil

Join police officer Jeong Ba Reum in a nail-biting showdown with a chilling serial killer in this thrilling series

Image: tvN

Mouse

Dong Baek, possessing the power to read minds, unravels crime mysteries in this top-notch serial killer K-drama

Image: tvN

Memorist

After a mysterious accident, Han Tae Joo time-travels to 1988 while solving a serial murder mystery, striving to return to the present

Image:  OCN

Life on mars

Noh Ji Wook, a prosecutor, and a trainee unravels a cryptic case involving a cunning psychopathic serial killer

Image: SBS

Suspicious partner

A psychological battle unfolds between a brilliant psychopathic killer and a short-tempered Detective Chief Inspector in this mesmerizing crime drama

Less than evil

Image: MBC

Follow a tenacious detective's quest for justice as his love interest becomes the target of a relentless serial killer

Train

Image:OCN

Dive into the world of a crime-fighting emergency call center and dispatch team as they battle against a variety of crimes

Voice

Image:OCN

This serial killer K-drama with a touch of romance reunites childhood sweethearts, exploring their love amidst haunting memories

Come and hug me

Image: MBC

Experience the aftermath of a 19-year-old murder by the Stigmata serial killer in this intriguing K-drama

Nobody knows

Image:SBS

