Heading 3
Raina Reyaz
Entertainment
January 19, 2024
Must-Watch Twinkle Khanna Movies
Witness Twinkle Khanna's debut in Bollywood alongside Bobby Deol in this romantic drama, where love blossoms amidst scenic landscapes and heartfelt melodies
Barsaat (1995)
Images: IMDb
Enjoy the action-packed comedy featuring Twinkle Khanna alongside Shah Rukh Khan. Her lively portrayal adds a delightful touch to this entertaining rollercoaster
Images: IMDb
Baadshah (1999)
Explore the adventurous world of Mela, a film that sees Twinkle Khanna alongside Aamir Khan and Faisal Khan in a gripping tale of love, betrayal, and drama
Images: IMDb
Mela (2000)
Join Twinkle Khanna in this romantic comedy starring Salman Khan. Her charming performance adds flair to the film's entertaining love triangle
Jab Pyaar Kisise Hota Hai (1998)
Images: IMDb
Indulge in this dark comedy where Twinkle Khanna shares the screen with Saif Ali Khan and Fardeen Khan, delivering laughs and unexpected twists
Love Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega (2001)
Images: IMDb
The film is a comedy-drama that revolves around the character played by Govinda, who transforms from a carefree man into a responsible husband under humorous circumstances
Joru Ka Ghulam (2000)
Images: IMDb
An action thriller film that combines elements of suspense and drama, with Twinkle Khanna's performance adding to the overall intensity and intrigue of the storyline
International Khiladi (1999)
Images: IMDb
Explore the charm of Mumbai with Twinkle Khanna and Saif Ali Khan in this romantic comedy that weaves a delightful tale of love and destiny
Yeh Hai Mumbai Meri Jaan (1999)
Images: IMDb
Travel back to the '90s with this romantic comedy featuring Twinkle Khanna alongside Saif Ali Khan, adding her trademark charm to the film
Dil Tera Diwana (1996)
Images: IMDb
Itihaas (1997)
Images: IMDb
Travel through time with Twinkle Khanna in this romantic drama alongside Ajay Devgn, exploring the challenges and triumphs of love across generations
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.