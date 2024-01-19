Heading 3

January 19, 2024

Must-Watch Twinkle Khanna Movies 

Witness Twinkle Khanna's debut in Bollywood alongside Bobby Deol in this romantic drama, where love blossoms amidst scenic landscapes and heartfelt melodies

Barsaat (1995)

Images: IMDb

Enjoy the action-packed comedy featuring Twinkle Khanna alongside Shah Rukh Khan. Her lively portrayal adds a delightful touch to this entertaining rollercoaster

Images: IMDb

Baadshah (1999)

Explore the adventurous world of Mela, a film that sees Twinkle Khanna alongside Aamir Khan and Faisal Khan in a gripping tale of love, betrayal, and drama

 Images: IMDb

Mela (2000)

Join Twinkle Khanna in this romantic comedy starring Salman Khan. Her charming performance adds flair to the film's entertaining love triangle

Jab Pyaar Kisise Hota Hai (1998)

 Images: IMDb

Indulge in this dark comedy where Twinkle Khanna shares the screen with Saif Ali Khan and Fardeen Khan, delivering laughs and unexpected twists

Love Ke Liye Kuch Bhi Karega (2001)

 Images: IMDb

The film is a comedy-drama that revolves around the character played by Govinda, who transforms from a carefree man into a responsible husband under humorous circumstances

Joru Ka Ghulam (2000)

 Images: IMDb

An action thriller film that combines elements of  suspense and drama, with Twinkle Khanna's performance adding to the overall intensity and intrigue of the storyline

International Khiladi (1999)

 Images: IMDb

Explore the charm of Mumbai with Twinkle Khanna and Saif Ali Khan in this romantic comedy that weaves a delightful tale of love and destiny

Yeh Hai Mumbai Meri Jaan (1999)

 Images: IMDb

Travel back to the '90s with this romantic comedy featuring Twinkle Khanna alongside Saif Ali Khan, adding her trademark charm to the film

Dil Tera Diwana (1996)

Images: IMDb

Itihaas (1997)

Images: IMDb

Travel through time with Twinkle Khanna in this romantic drama alongside Ajay Devgn, exploring the challenges and triumphs of love across generations

