Nanditha Gururaj

Entertainment

August 09, 2023

Must-watch Vijay Sethupathi movies

Super Deluxe is a comedy movie starring Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh Faasil, Samantha Prabhu and Ramya Krishnan

Super Deluxe

Image: Vijay Sethupathi’s Instagram

The movie is about a police officer Vikram, who is on a mission to catch a well-known criminal named Vedha. The plot contains many twists that will keep you hooked throughout

Vikram Vedha

Image: Vikram Vedha on Twitter

Sethupathi is one of the first best Vijay's films towards the start of his career. Vijay plays the role of a police officer who is assigned to investigate a murder, but later discovers that person behind the murder is a powerful person

Sethupathi

Image: Vijay Sethupathi’s Instagram

96 is a movie that will remind you of your days in college, and show you what unrequited and unspoken love is. The movie stars Vijay Sethupathi and Trisha Krishnan

96

Image: Vijay Sethupathi’s Instagram

Soodhu Kavvum is a movie that revolves around Das, who kidnaps Arumai, the son of a politician who was planning his own kidnapping to extract money from his father. Problems start to arise as a cop is appointed to handle the case

Soodhu Kavvum

Image: Vijay Sethupathi’s Instagram

Rekka is a 2016 movie that shows the idea of a group of people helping brides reunite with the men they truly love, but problems arise when a lawyer creates a blunder by kidnapping the fiance of a local gangster

Rekka

Image: Rekka movie on Twitter

The 2022 movie stars Vijay Sethupathi, Samantha, Nayanthara as love interests. The movie explores the concept of loving two people at the same time 

Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal

Image: Vijay Sethupathi’s Instagram

This movie is based on Anjali Vikramadityan, a CBI officer who is on a quest to find a serial killer who the police declared dead a long time ago

Imaikkaa Nodigal

Image: Imaikkaa Nodigal movie on Twitter

Pannaiyarum Padminiyum is about a landlord who looks after a friend's car when he's away and gets emotionally attached to it. The film explores how emotions & attachment control a person

Pannaiyarum Padminiyum

Image: Vijay Sethupathi’s Instagram

Vikram is a 2022 movie starring Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi & Fahadh Faasil. The movie is about a investigator who is assigned a case of serial killings only to realise the case it not what it seems to be

Vikram

Image: Vijay Sethupathi’s Instagram

