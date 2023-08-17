Heading 3
Must-watch women oriented movies
This movie stars Vidya Balan, Parambrata Chattopadhay and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. It is about a pregnant woman's search for her missing husband
Kahaani
Image: IMBD
Raazi is about a Kashmiri woman who agrees to marry a Pakistani army officer during the Indo-Pakistan war to spy on Pakistan
Raazi
The movie is about a housewife who endures slights from her husband and daughter everyday due to her inability to speak english
English Vinglish
It is about a young woman who can't see, hear, or speak. Then a teacher brings a ray of light to her dark world
Black
The story is about a woman who is pushed into prostitution, after which she fearlessly reclaims her power using underworld connections
Gangubai Kathiawadi
The story is about Amrita, whose seemingly perfect life is torn apart when her husband slaps her once in a party
Thappad
The story is about a woman who turns her biggest weakness into her biggest strength
Hitchki
The story is about couple who are on their way to a weekend retreat, only to find their dream turn into a nightmare when they cross paths with a dangerous gang
NH 10
The story is about Shivani Shivaji Roy, a crime branch officer who sets out to find out the mastermind behind a child trafficking mafia
Mardaani
The movie is about a mother who is set out to destroy the lives of four perpetrators who assaulted her daughter at a party
Mom
