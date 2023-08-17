Heading 3

Must-watch women oriented movies

This movie stars Vidya Balan, Parambrata Chattopadhay and Nawazuddin Siddiqui. It is about a pregnant woman's search for her missing husband

Kahaani

Raazi is about a Kashmiri woman who agrees to marry a Pakistani army officer during the Indo-Pakistan war to spy on Pakistan

Raazi

The movie is about a housewife who endures slights from her husband and daughter everyday due to her inability to speak english

English Vinglish

It is about a young woman who can't see, hear, or speak. Then a teacher brings a ray of light to her dark world

Black 

The story is about a woman who is pushed into prostitution, after which she fearlessly reclaims her power using underworld connections 

Gangubai Kathiawadi

The story is about Amrita, whose seemingly perfect life is torn apart when her husband slaps her once in a party

Thappad

The story is about a woman who turns her biggest weakness into her biggest strength

Hitchki

The story is about couple who are on their way to a weekend retreat, only to find their dream turn into a nightmare when they cross paths with a dangerous gang

NH 10

The story is about Shivani Shivaji Roy, a crime branch officer who sets out to find out the mastermind behind a child trafficking mafia

Mardaani

The movie is about a mother who is set out to destroy the lives of four perpetrators who assaulted her daughter at a party

Mom

