My Mister, Parasite: Lee Sun Kyun's best roles

South Korean actor Lee Sun Kyun, born on March 2, 1975, left an indelible mark on the Korean entertainment industry with his versatile talent and memorable performances
He is best known for his roles in acclaimed films such as Helpless in 2012, All About My Wife and A Hard Day, and Parasite
He gained international recognition for his outstanding contribution to Bong Joon Ho's Academy Award-winning film Parasite, where he and his castmates earned a Screen Actors Guild Award
As fans and the industry mourn the loss of a talented actor, Lee Sun Kyun's legacy lives on through his impactful contributions to Korean cinema
Here are the top 5 best roles of Lee Sun Kyun that you should not miss
In Coffee Prince, South Korea’s popular gender-bender television series, Lee Sun Kyun portrayed Choi Han Sung, a talented record producer and cousin of the lead character, Choi Han Gyeol
Coffee Prince
In Helpless, Lee Sun Kyun took on the role of Jang Mun Ho, a veterinarian plunged into a disorienting search for his vanished fiancée
Helpless
In the movie Parasite, Lee Sun Kyun played Park Dong Ik, who is the rich dad in the Park family. He brought nuance to his character, portraying Dong Ik's sense of entitlement and condescension towards the lower class
Parasite
In the K-drama, My Mister, Lee Sun Kyun played the character Park Dong Hoon. His portrayal brought depth and authenticity to a character navigating through personal growth
My Mister
In the movie Paju, Lee Sun Kyun played the character Kim Joong Shik. Joong Shik is a person with a lot of feelings and problems. He feels guilty about something and wants to make things right