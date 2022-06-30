Heading 3
Naga Chaitanya's basic stylebook
Priyanka Goud
JUNE 30, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: Kamlesh Nand
Naga Chaitanya's fashion is keeping it basic in casual and formal looks and they sure are steal-worthy
Image: Kamlesh Nand
Naga Chaitanya looked dapper in the formal attire of a grey shirt paired with blue trouser pants and black shoes. Such fine looks
Image: Kamlesh Nand
Naga Chaitanya showed how to rock the latest trend as he dressed up in a double-shaded shirt and denim and looked all dapper
Image: Naga Chaitanya Instagram
Naga Chaitanya looked smart and sharp in purple-coloured Kurta and pajamas with a sleek mustache. The handsome desi boy
Image: Kamlesh Nand
Naga Chaitanya showed how to keep it basic in a blue shirt and denim jeans, paired up with simple loafers
Image: Kamlesh Nand
Naga Chaitanya twinned with his father and brother, Nagarjuna and Akhil in blue casual looks as they posed for an epic pic full of good looks in a plane
Image: Kamlesh Nand
Naga Chaitanya looked charming as ever in a formal outfit of grey trousers paired up with a neatly tucked shirt and shoes
Image: Kamlesh Nand
Naga Chaitanya's casual look is the goal as he sported beige cargo pants with a white tee and a brown shirt topped above it. Such a stylish day-out outfit
Naga Chaitanya opted for a casual and comfy airport look in a basic grey tee with black pants and matching sneakers
Image: Kamlesh Nand
Naga Chaitanya's style is minimal yet stunning and this look in a black tee and a pair of mildly distressed blue denim pants with pair of goggles is proof
Image: Kamlesh Nand
