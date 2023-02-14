Heading 3

Prachi Malhotra

ENTERTAINMENT

FEB 14, 2023

Nagarjuna-Amala's love story

Image: Amala Akkineni Instagram

Nagarjuna and his wife Amala Akkineni are a perfect example of a 'match made in heaven'

A match made in heaven

Even after several years of being married, these two lovebirds continue to shell couple goals

Image: Amala Akkineni Instagram

Couple goals

South stars who changed their name

South Celebs Who Own Expensive Outfits

Image: Amala Akkineni Instagram

Before tying the knot, these two enjoyed a fairytale romance, something that's found in movies and books

A fairytale love story

Nagarjuna and Amala worked with each other in many films such as Chinababu, Shiva, Prema Yuddham, and Nirnayam

Image: IMDb

Co-stars turned lovers

Nagarjuna got attracted to his co-star because of her discipline and dedication towards her craft

Image: Amala Akkineni Instagram

The attraction

One day when he found out that Amala refused to come out to the set, he went to meet her to check out the problem

Image: Amala Akkineni Instagram

Where it all began

He found out that his co-star was sobbing due to a goofy costume. Nagarjuna suggested that she could share her concern with the director

Image: Amala Akkineni Instagram

A supportive Nagarjuna

Ever since then, these two became friends and their closeness started growing over time

Image: Amala Akkineni Instagram

The foundation of friendship

Finally, they exchanged wedding vows in June 1992 in a close-knit ceremony

Image: Amala Akkineni Instagram

Taking the plunge

In 1994 they welcomed a baby boy, Akhil Akkineni. Following in his parent's footsteps, he has also joined the entertainment industry

Image: Amala Akkineni Instagram

Then there were three

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here