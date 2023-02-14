FEB 14, 2023
Nagarjuna-Amala's love story
Image: Amala Akkineni Instagram
Nagarjuna and his wife Amala Akkineni are a perfect example of a 'match made in heaven'
A match made in heaven
Even after several years of being married, these two lovebirds continue to shell couple goals
Image: Amala Akkineni Instagram
Couple goals
Image: Amala Akkineni Instagram
Before tying the knot, these two enjoyed a fairytale romance, something that's found in movies and books
A fairytale love story
Nagarjuna and Amala worked with each other in many films such as Chinababu, Shiva, Prema Yuddham, and Nirnayam
Image: IMDb
Co-stars turned lovers
Nagarjuna got attracted to his co-star because of her discipline and dedication towards her craft
Image: Amala Akkineni Instagram
The attraction
One day when he found out that Amala refused to come out to the set, he went to meet her to check out the problem
Image: Amala Akkineni Instagram
Where it all began
He found out that his co-star was sobbing due to a goofy costume. Nagarjuna suggested that she could share her concern with the director
Image: Amala Akkineni Instagram
A supportive Nagarjuna
Ever since then, these two became friends and their closeness started growing over time
Image: Amala Akkineni Instagram
The foundation of friendship
Finally, they exchanged wedding vows in June 1992 in a close-knit ceremony
Image: Amala Akkineni Instagram
Taking the plunge
In 1994 they welcomed a baby boy, Akhil Akkineni. Following in his parent's footsteps, he has also joined the entertainment industry
Image: Amala Akkineni Instagram
Then there were three
