Heading 3

Nanditha Gururaj

Entertainment

september 08, 2023

Nagarjuna’s iconic films

Nagarjuna portrayed the role of the revered Telugu saint Annamacharya in the biographical film

Annamayya 

Image: IMDB 

This 1993 Telugu film starring Nagarjuna and Sridevi is known for its blend of mythology and action

Govinda Govinda

Image: IMDB 

Helmed by Mani Ratnam, this romantic drama received critical acclaim and was a commercial success

Image: IMDB 

Geetanjali 

This family drama was a major hit and showcased Nagarjuna's versatile acting skills

Ninne Pelladata 

Image: IMDB 

Manam 

Image: IMDB 

This multi-generational family drama is particularly notable as it starred generations of the Akkineni family

This crime drama played a significant role in shaping Nagarjuna's career

Shiva 

Image: IMDB 

In this horror-comedy film, Nagarjuna played the role of a mentalist and received praise for his performance

Raju Garu Gaddhi 2

Image: IMDB 

Also known as Thozha in Tamil, this film is a heartwarming tale of the friendship between a quadriplegic millionaire and his caregiver

Oopiri 

Image: IMDB 

This 2002 Telugu romantic comedy film starring Nagarjuna is known for its witty human and portrays a commitment-phobic protagonist

Manmadhudu 

Image: IMDB 

A 2008 Telugu action comedy film starring Nagarjuna and Trisha, this film was a massive commercial success

King 

Image: IMDB 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here