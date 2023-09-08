Heading 3
Nagarjuna’s iconic films
Nagarjuna portrayed the role of the revered Telugu saint Annamacharya in the biographical film
Annamayya
This 1993 Telugu film starring Nagarjuna and Sridevi is known for its blend of mythology and action
Govinda Govinda
Helmed by Mani Ratnam, this romantic drama received critical acclaim and was a commercial success
Geetanjali
This family drama was a major hit and showcased Nagarjuna's versatile acting skills
Ninne Pelladata
Manam
This multi-generational family drama is particularly notable as it starred generations of the Akkineni family
This crime drama played a significant role in shaping Nagarjuna's career
Shiva
In this horror-comedy film, Nagarjuna played the role of a mentalist and received praise for his performance
Raju Garu Gaddhi 2
Also known as Thozha in Tamil, this film is a heartwarming tale of the friendship between a quadriplegic millionaire and his caregiver
Oopiri
This 2002 Telugu romantic comedy film starring Nagarjuna is known for its witty human and portrays a commitment-phobic protagonist
Manmadhudu
A 2008 Telugu action comedy film starring Nagarjuna and Trisha, this film was a massive commercial success
King
