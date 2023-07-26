Heading 3

JULY 26, 2023

Nakuul-Arjun: Stars in their 40s

Sharad Malhotra is known for his roles in Kasam-Tere Pyaar Ki and Naagin 5. He continues to entertain the audience at the age of 40 

Sharad Malhotra

Image: Sharad Malhotra’s Instagram 

Harshad Chopra is seen as Abhimanyu Birla in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehalata Hai. He looks alluring as he has just entered his 40s 

Image: Harshad Chopda’s Instagram 

Harshad Chopda

The Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya: Shiv Shakti artist looks tantalizing at the age of 40 

Arjun Bijlani 

Image: Arjun Bijlani’s Instagram 

Currently, Gaurav Khanna is essaying the role of Anuj Kapadia in Anupamaa. His phenomenal performance at the age of 41 has charmed the audience

Gaurav Khanna

Image: Gaurav Khanna’s Instagram 

Vatsal Sheth 

Image: Vatsal Sheth’s Instagram 

Age is just a number! The Naagin 6 fame continues to swoon hearts at the age of 42 

Image: Rachana Mistry’s Instagram 

 Mohammed Iqbal Khan

The Na Umra Ki Seema Ho fame looks dashing like never before at the age of 42

Nakuul Mehta is known for his roles in Ishqbaaz and Bade Achhe Lagte Hai series. He continues to deliver power-packed performances at the age of 40 

 Nakuul Mehta 

Image: Nakuul Mehta’s Instagram 

Sudeep is appreciated for his roles in Main Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki, Woh Aapna Sa, and Tera Yaar Hoon Main. He continues to flatter the audience at the age of 42 years 

Sudeep Sahir 

Image: Sudeep Sahir’s Instagram 

Shabir Ahluwalia

Image: Shabir Shabir Ahluwalia’s Instagram 

Shabir is known for his roles in Kumkum Bhagya and Pyar Ka Pehla Naam: Radha Mohan. He is at the peak of his career at the age of 43 

Image: Sharad Kelkar’s Instagram 

Kelkar rose to fame with his role as Dr. Aushtosh in Kuch Toh Log Kahenge. He dubbed for Prabhas in the Baahubali movies. His charisma has not faded even at the age of 46 

Sharad Kelkar 

