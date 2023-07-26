Heading 3
JULY 26, 2023
Nakuul-Arjun: Stars in their 40s
Sharad Malhotra is known for his roles in Kasam-Tere Pyaar Ki and Naagin 5. He continues to entertain the audience at the age of 40
Sharad Malhotra
Image: Sharad Malhotra’s Instagram
Harshad Chopra is seen as Abhimanyu Birla in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehalata Hai. He looks alluring as he has just entered his 40s
Image: Harshad Chopda’s Instagram
Harshad Chopda
The Pyaar Ka Pehla Adhyaya: Shiv Shakti artist looks tantalizing at the age of 40
Arjun Bijlani
Image: Arjun Bijlani’s Instagram
Currently, Gaurav Khanna is essaying the role of Anuj Kapadia in Anupamaa. His phenomenal performance at the age of 41 has charmed the audience
Gaurav Khanna
Image: Gaurav Khanna’s Instagram
Vatsal Sheth
Image: Vatsal Sheth’s Instagram
Age is just a number! The Naagin 6 fame continues to swoon hearts at the age of 42
Image: Rachana Mistry’s Instagram
Mohammed Iqbal Khan
The Na Umra Ki Seema Ho fame looks dashing like never before at the age of 42
Nakuul Mehta is known for his roles in Ishqbaaz and Bade Achhe Lagte Hai series. He continues to deliver power-packed performances at the age of 40
Nakuul Mehta
Image: Nakuul Mehta’s Instagram
Sudeep is appreciated for his roles in Main Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki, Woh Aapna Sa, and Tera Yaar Hoon Main. He continues to flatter the audience at the age of 42 years
Sudeep Sahir
Image: Sudeep Sahir’s Instagram
Shabir Ahluwalia
Image: Shabir Shabir Ahluwalia’s Instagram
Shabir is known for his roles in Kumkum Bhagya and Pyar Ka Pehla Naam: Radha Mohan. He is at the peak of his career at the age of 43
Image: Sharad Kelkar’s Instagram
Kelkar rose to fame with his role as Dr. Aushtosh in Kuch Toh Log Kahenge. He dubbed for Prabhas in the Baahubali movies. His charisma has not faded even at the age of 46
Sharad Kelkar
