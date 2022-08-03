Heading 3
Nakuul Mehta and Jankee's 'Sufi' moments
Pramila Mandal
AUGUST 03, 2022
TELEVISION
Image Source: Nakuul Mehta Instagram
Nakuul Mehta and Jankee Parekh have been on cloud nine ever since they embraced parenthood. Here is a picture of the duo with their son Sufi which will melt you
Happiest together
Image Source: Jankee Parekh Mehta Instagram
The father-son duo twinning in yellow and striking the same pose already proves that Sufi is a dad’s son!
Pure Love
Image Source: Jankee Parekh Mehta Instagram
Celebrating blissful years of togetherness with their little bundle of Joy, Sufi!
Rooted and grounded
Image Source: Nakuul Mehta Instagram
A glimpse from Sufi’s first birthday where the little star put his best fashion foot forward like his mama and papa
First Birthday
Image Source: Jankee Parekh Mehta Instagr
Beginning every day with a smile, here’s another photo of Nakuul, Jankee and Sufi
Cherishing every moment
Image Source: Nakuul Mehta Instagram
Such a beautiful family picture, isn't it? This snap was clicked when the two celebrated Eid with Sufi
Creating memories
Image Source: Jankee Parekh Mehta Instagram
Nakuul and Jankee gave a sneak peek into Sufi’s first Christmas celebration and the little toddler looked elated as he admires Christmas ornaments
First Christmas
Image Source: Nakuul Mehta Instagram
Spending quality time with their munchkin is what Nakuul and Jankee can do anytime with utmost joy. This picture was clicked when Sufi turned 10 months old
All Smiles
Image Source: Nakuul Mehta Instagram
This picture is certainly to be framed! Take a look at Nakuul and Jankee’s picture perfect moment with Sufi
Cuteness overloaded
Image Source: Nakuul Mehta Instagram
This photo was shared when Sufi turned 6 months. Jankee and Nakuul are all smiles as they embraced their little baby boy
Blue-tiful family
