Nakuul Mehta and Jankee's 'Sufi' moments

Pramila Mandal

AUGUST 03, 2022

TELEVISION

Image Source: Nakuul Mehta Instagram

Nakuul Mehta and Jankee Parekh have been on cloud nine ever since they embraced parenthood. Here is a picture of the duo with their son Sufi which will melt you

 Happiest together

Image Source: Jankee Parekh Mehta Instagram

The father-son duo twinning in yellow and striking the same pose already proves that Sufi is a dad’s son!

   Pure Love

Image Source: Jankee Parekh Mehta Instagram

Celebrating blissful years of togetherness with their little bundle of Joy, Sufi!

   Rooted and grounded

Image Source: Nakuul Mehta Instagram

A glimpse from Sufi’s first birthday where the little star put his best fashion foot forward like his mama and papa

   First Birthday

Image Source: Jankee Parekh Mehta Instagr

Beginning every day with a smile, here’s another photo of Nakuul, Jankee and Sufi

  Cherishing every moment

Image Source: Nakuul Mehta Instagram

Such a beautiful family picture, isn't it? This snap was clicked when the two celebrated Eid with Sufi

    Creating memories 

Image Source: Jankee Parekh Mehta Instagram

Nakuul and Jankee gave a sneak peek into Sufi’s first Christmas celebration and the little toddler looked elated as he admires Christmas ornaments

  First Christmas 

Image Source: Nakuul Mehta Instagram

Spending quality time with their munchkin is what Nakuul and Jankee can do anytime with utmost joy. This picture was clicked when Sufi turned 10 months old

  All Smiles

Image Source: Nakuul Mehta Instagram

This picture is certainly to be framed! Take a look at Nakuul and Jankee’s picture perfect moment with Sufi

  Cuteness overloaded

Image Source: Nakuul Mehta Instagram

This photo was shared when Sufi turned 6 months. Jankee and Nakuul are all smiles as they embraced their little baby boy

   Blue-tiful family

