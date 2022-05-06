Television

Arushi Srivastava

MAY 06, 2022

Nakuul Mehta’s mushy moments with Jankee

Waking up with cuddles

Image source- Nakuul Mehta Instagram

Nakuul Mehta and Jankee Parekh are one of the most popular couples in the entertainment industry. They are a very fun-loving duo and often share pictures on social media. In the video, Jankee is seen cutely waking up Nakuul

Monochrome

Image source- Nakuul Mehta Instagram

In the picture, Nakuul Mehta and Jankee are seen posing with a monochrome filter. Nakuul wrote, ‘What would I do if it wasn’t you.. For your grace, warmth and heart’

The couple can be seen enjoying on the swing on their son’s first birthday

Image source- Nakuul Mehta Instagram

Their inner child

They are seen enjoying the time together sitting by the little bonfire and singing songs

Camping together

Image source- Nakuul Mehta Instagram

Image source- Nakuul Mehta Instagram

Bollywood style kiss

Nakuul Mehta and Jankee are seen standing beside a tree amidst a huge sunflower field. They shared a kiss and acted like Raj and Simran from Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge

Image source- Nakuul Mehta Instagram

Nakuul and Jankee are seen flaunting their lip-syncing skills as they are seen singing

Singing together

Image source- Nakuul Mehta Instagram

The couple is seen enjoying some moments of peace on a cruise

Travel buddies

Image source- Nakuul Mehta Instagram

The duo is seen dancing goofily on the rooftop as they take out some time for themselves between parenting

Dance partners

Image source- Nakuul Mehta Instagram

In the picture, the couple is seen getting mushy as they share a hug

Cute hugs

Image source- Nakuul Mehta Instagram

The duo is seen having fun in the pool as Nakuul Mehta tries to balance Jankee Parekh on his shoulders in the pool

Having fun at the pool

