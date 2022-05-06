Nakuul Mehta’s mushy moments with Jankee

Nakuul Mehta and Jankee Parekh are one of the most popular couples in the entertainment industry. They are a very fun-loving duo and often share pictures on social media. In the video, Jankee is seen cutely waking up Nakuul
Monochrome
Image source- Nakuul Mehta Instagram
In the picture, Nakuul Mehta and Jankee are seen posing with a monochrome filter. Nakuul wrote, ‘What would I do if it wasn’t you.. For your grace, warmth and heart’
The couple can be seen enjoying on the swing on their son’s first birthday
Their inner child
They are seen enjoying the time together sitting by the little bonfire and singing songs
Camping together
Bollywood style kiss
Nakuul Mehta and Jankee are seen standing beside a tree amidst a huge sunflower field. They shared a kiss and acted like Raj and Simran from Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge
Nakuul and Jankee are seen flaunting their lip-syncing skills as they are seen singing
Singing together
The couple is seen enjoying some moments of peace on a cruise
Travel buddies
The duo is seen dancing goofily on the rooftop as they take out some time for themselves between parenting
Dance partners
In the picture, the couple is seen getting mushy as they share a hug
Cute hugs
The duo is seen having fun in the pool as Nakuul Mehta tries to balance Jankee Parekh on his shoulders in the pool
Having fun at the pool
