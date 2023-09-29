Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit 

Entertainment

september 29, 2023

Nana Patekar's next with Anil Sharma

Legendary actor Nana Patekar is known for his powerful acting and content-driven filmography. The actor has garnered a cult fan following over time

Nana Patekar

Image: IMDb 

Patekar is presently making headlines for his latest release, The Vaccine War. Directed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, it is a medical drama based on a true story

 Latest Film

Video: Nana Patekar's Instagram 

Amid promotions, The Natsamrat actor spilled beans on his next project and revealed some of the exciting updates about its star cast

Image: IMDb 

Next Film

Nana Patekar confirmed that he is next doing the Anil Sharma directorial drama. It is touted to be an emotional family drama

Director 

Image: Anil Sharma's Instagram 

Title

Image: IMDb 

Reportedly, the film is titled Journey. Although, Nana confirmed the title in the press conference; there has been no official announcement on the same yet

Star Cast

Image: Deepak Vijay Rajshekar

As per the revelations, Nana will be seen sharing the screen space with Shriya Saran. Both of them have worked together earlier in Tadka

Other Leads

Image: Simrat Kaur's Instagram 

Other than Nana and Shriya Saran, Utkarsh Sharma, and Simrat Kaur will be once again paired opposite each other after Gadar 2

Interestingly, Nana Patekar has also laid his voice in the narration of Anil Sharma's Gadar 2

Nana in Gadar 2

Image: IMDb 

The blockbuster success of Gadar 2 has not only marked the comeback of Sunny Deol but also boosted the careers of Anil, Utkarsh, and Simrat in the film Industry

Gadar 2

Image: IMDb 

The film is presently in the pre-production stage. It is likely to go on floors in November 2023. An announcement on the same is expected in the coming days

Shooting

Image: IMDb 

