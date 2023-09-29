Heading 3
september 29, 2023
Nana Patekar's next with Anil Sharma
Legendary actor Nana Patekar is known for his powerful acting and content-driven filmography. The actor has garnered a cult fan following over time
Nana Patekar
Image: IMDb
Patekar is presently making headlines for his latest release, The Vaccine War. Directed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, it is a medical drama based on a true story
Latest Film
Video: Nana Patekar's Instagram
Amid promotions, The Natsamrat actor spilled beans on his next project and revealed some of the exciting updates about its star cast
Image: IMDb
Next Film
Nana Patekar confirmed that he is next doing the Anil Sharma directorial drama. It is touted to be an emotional family drama
Director
Image: Anil Sharma's Instagram
Title
Image: IMDb
Reportedly, the film is titled Journey. Although, Nana confirmed the title in the press conference; there has been no official announcement on the same yet
Star Cast
Image: Deepak Vijay Rajshekar
As per the revelations, Nana will be seen sharing the screen space with Shriya Saran. Both of them have worked together earlier in Tadka
Other Leads
Image: Simrat Kaur's Instagram
Other than Nana and Shriya Saran, Utkarsh Sharma, and Simrat Kaur will be once again paired opposite each other after Gadar 2
Interestingly, Nana Patekar has also laid his voice in the narration of Anil Sharma's Gadar 2
Nana in Gadar 2
Image: IMDb
The blockbuster success of Gadar 2 has not only marked the comeback of Sunny Deol but also boosted the careers of Anil, Utkarsh, and Simrat in the film Industry
Gadar 2
Image: IMDb
The film is presently in the pre-production stage. It is likely to go on floors in November 2023. An announcement on the same is expected in the coming days
Shooting
Image: IMDb
