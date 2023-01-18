JAN 18, 2023

Heading 3

Nani's laudable 'natural performances'

Image: IMDb

Natural star Nani is credited with some memorable performances over the years such as Jersey, Shyam Singha Roy, Gang Leader, and Ante Sundharaniki, to name just a few

Ruling the silver screen

Image: IMDb

Who among us has not seen Jersey, the story of an unsuccessful cricketer, who attempts to revive his career in his late 30's

Jersey

Image: IMDb

The Nani and Sai Pallavi starrer revolves around the subject of reincarnation in the backdrop of Kolkata and Hyderabad

Shyam Singha Roy

Image: IMDb

What happens when a scientist wants to make sure that his girlfriend and her family members never learn about his mental condition

Bhale Bhale Magadivoy

Image: IMDb

Eaga tells the tale of a murdered man who comes back as a housefly to seek revenge on those who betrayed him

Eaga 

When a young man PJ makes an attempt to lead a simple life and graduate from a village college as a condition to inherit his grandfather's wealth

Image: IMDb

Pilla Zamindar

Image: IMDb

Yevade Subramanyam talks about a highly career-oriented man who gets influenced by a friend who believes in living life to the fullest

Yevade Subramanyam

Ala Modalaindi focuses on the life of Gautam, who gets kidnapped by an unknown criminal on the day of his girlfriend's wedding

Ala Modalaindi

Image: IMDb

Nani takes the responsibility as the Gang leader and directs five women from vivid age groups to seek revenge

Image: IMDb

Gang Leader

One of Nani's recent releases Ante Sundharaniki revolves around the turbulent love story of a Brahmin boy and a Christian girl

Image: IMDb

Ante Sundharaniki

