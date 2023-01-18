JAN 18, 2023
Nani's laudable 'natural performances'
Image: IMDb
Natural star Nani is credited with some memorable performances over the years such as Jersey, Shyam Singha Roy, Gang Leader, and Ante Sundharaniki, to name just a few
Ruling the silver screen
Image: IMDb
Who among us has not seen Jersey, the story of an unsuccessful cricketer, who attempts to revive his career in his late 30's
Jersey
Image: IMDb
The Nani and Sai Pallavi starrer revolves around the subject of reincarnation in the backdrop of Kolkata and Hyderabad
Shyam Singha Roy
Image: IMDb
What happens when a scientist wants to make sure that his girlfriend and her family members never learn about his mental condition
Bhale Bhale Magadivoy
Image: IMDb
Eaga tells the tale of a murdered man who comes back as a housefly to seek revenge on those who betrayed him
Eaga
When a young man PJ makes an attempt to lead a simple life and graduate from a village college as a condition to inherit his grandfather's wealth
Image: IMDb
Pilla Zamindar
Image: IMDb
Yevade Subramanyam talks about a highly career-oriented man who gets influenced by a friend who believes in living life to the fullest
Yevade Subramanyam
Ala Modalaindi focuses on the life of Gautam, who gets kidnapped by an unknown criminal on the day of his girlfriend's wedding
Ala Modalaindi
Image: IMDb
Nani takes the responsibility as the Gang leader and directs five women from vivid age groups to seek revenge
Image: IMDb
Gang Leader
One of Nani's recent releases Ante Sundharaniki revolves around the turbulent love story of a Brahmin boy and a Christian girl
Image: IMDb
Ante Sundharaniki
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.