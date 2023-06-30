Heading 3

Hitarthi Shah

 Entertainment

JUne 30, 2023

Nargis-Swara: Celebs who got scammed

The actor who is all set to embrace parenthood was a victim of ATM fraud and lost Rs 20000

Swara Bhasker

Image : Swara Bhasker’s Instagram

Several people used the star's name to open bank accounts and make withdrawals of Rs 90 lakhs and counterfeit their cards

Image : Alia Bhatt’s Instagram

Alia Bhatt

The Dil Chahta Hai actor lost Rs 50 lakhs to an investment scheme that said that they would double up the money

Akshaye Khanna

Image: Pinkvilla

The model and producer lost Rs 1 lakh to an online fraud after some unknown transactions on shopping sites

Sunita Gowariker

Image: Sunita Gowariker’s Instagram

Nargis Fakhri

Image: Nargis Fakhri’s Instagram

The Main Tera Hero actress lost Rs 6 lakhs when her credit card was cloned and made multiple transactions

Image: Tiku Talsania’s Instagram

Tiku Talsania

Tiku who was under the impression of buying a sports bike from an unknown dealer got scammed of Rs 6 lakhs 

Karan fell for the online prize money trap and lost Rs 5 lakhs

Karan Singh Grover

Image: Karan Singh Grover’s Instagram

The actor was scammed of Rs 4 lakhs by someone who posed to be a bank official

Annu Kapoor

Image: Annu Kapoor’s Instagram

Dalljeit Kaur

Image: Dalljiet Kaur’s Instagram

The Bigg Boss star got duped of Rs 50000 due to debit card cloning

Image: Pexels

While the celebs have also fallen for the traps it is necessary to be cautious of your transaction and not get scammed

Beware

