Hitarthi Shah
Entertainment
JUne 30, 2023
Nargis-Swara: Celebs who got scammed
The actor who is all set to embrace parenthood was a victim of ATM fraud and lost Rs 20000
Swara Bhasker
Image : Swara Bhasker’s Instagram
Several people used the star's name to open bank accounts and make withdrawals of Rs 90 lakhs and counterfeit their cards
Image : Alia Bhatt’s Instagram
Alia Bhatt
The Dil Chahta Hai actor lost Rs 50 lakhs to an investment scheme that said that they would double up the money
Akshaye Khanna
Image: Pinkvilla
The model and producer lost Rs 1 lakh to an online fraud after some unknown transactions on shopping sites
Sunita Gowariker
Image: Sunita Gowariker’s Instagram
Nargis Fakhri
Image: Nargis Fakhri’s Instagram
The Main Tera Hero actress lost Rs 6 lakhs when her credit card was cloned and made multiple transactions
Image: Tiku Talsania’s Instagram
Tiku Talsania
Tiku who was under the impression of buying a sports bike from an unknown dealer got scammed of Rs 6 lakhs
Karan fell for the online prize money trap and lost Rs 5 lakhs
Karan Singh Grover
Image: Karan Singh Grover’s Instagram
The actor was scammed of Rs 4 lakhs by someone who posed to be a bank official
Annu Kapoor
Image: Annu Kapoor’s Instagram
Dalljeit Kaur
Image: Dalljiet Kaur’s Instagram
The Bigg Boss star got duped of Rs 50000 due to debit card cloning
Image: Pexels
While the celebs have also fallen for the traps it is necessary to be cautious of your transaction and not get scammed
Beware
