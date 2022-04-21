Entertainment

Natalie Portman interesting facts 

First Role

Natalie Portman made her screen debut at the age of 12. She starred in the action-drama film Léon: The Professional

While starring in the Star Wars franchise as Padmé Amidala, Portman also attended Harvard University for a bachelor's degree in psychology

Star Wars 

Natalie Portman bagged the Best Actress Academy Award for her performance in Darren Aronofsky's psychological thriller Black Swan

Academy Award

The actress made her Marvel debut as Jane Foster in 2011's film Thor and later also returned in the sequel Thor: The Dark World

MCU Debut

Mighty Thor

Natalie to make her comeback in the MCU universe with the upcoming Thor: Love and Thunder and will be seen as Mighty Thor, who wields the Mjolnir

The actress has also tried her hands at directing and has to her credits, the short film Eve and also A Tale of Love and Darkness starring herself

Directorial Projects

Natalie is known to be an advocate for animal rights. She became vegan in 2009 and has also produced a documentary on factory farming systems in the US

Activism

Not many know that Natalie Portman has also authored a book. Titled Natalie Portman's Fables, the book retells three classic fables

Author

Natalie Portman honoured female directors who were overlooked in the awards season by wearing a dress with their names embroidered on it

Oscars Dress

Natalie Portman is married to French dancer and choreographer Benjamin Millepied, with whom she also shares two children

Family

