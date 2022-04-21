Entertainment
Surabhi Redkar
April 21, 2022
Heading 3
Natalie Portman interesting facts
First Role
Image: Getty Images
Natalie Portman made her screen debut at the age of 12. She starred in the action-drama film Léon: The Professional
While starring in the Star Wars franchise as Padmé Amidala, Portman also attended Harvard University for a bachelor's degree in psychology
Image: Getty Images
Star Wars
Natalie Portman bagged the Best Actress Academy Award for her performance in Darren Aronofsky's psychological thriller Black Swan
Academy Award
Image: Getty Images
The actress made her Marvel debut as Jane Foster in 2011's film Thor and later also returned in the sequel Thor: The Dark World
Image: Getty Images
MCU Debut
Mighty Thor
Image: Getty Images
Natalie to make her comeback in the MCU universe with the upcoming Thor: Love and Thunder and will be seen as Mighty Thor, who wields the Mjolnir
Image: Getty Images
The actress has also tried her hands at directing and has to her credits, the short film Eve and also A Tale of Love and Darkness starring herself
Directorial Projects
Image: Getty Images
Natalie is known to be an advocate for animal rights. She became vegan in 2009 and has also produced a documentary on factory farming systems in the US
Activism
Image: Natalie Portman Instagram
Not many know that Natalie Portman has also authored a book. Titled Natalie Portman's Fables, the book retells three classic fables
Author
Image: Getty Images
Natalie Portman honoured female directors who were overlooked in the awards season by wearing a dress with their names embroidered on it
Oscars Dress
Image: Getty Images
Natalie Portman is married to French dancer and choreographer Benjamin Millepied, with whom she also shares two children
Family
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Celebrity pet parents