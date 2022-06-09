Heading 3

Natalie Portman: Interesting facts

Itisha Arya

JUNE 09, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Getty Images

Portman has lived around the world, but she holds dual citizenship from the United States and Israel. Many of her family members were lost during the Holocaust

Dual citizenship

Image: Getty Images

Natalie was originally given the name Neta-Lee. After she got the part in Leon: The Professional, she took the stage name Portman to maintain privacy surrounding her true name

Real Name

Image: Getty Images

Since the age of 4, Portman has been taking dance lessons, which helped her train in preparation for her role in Black Swan

Dancer at heart

Image: Getty Images

Since she was 8 years old, Portman has been a vegetarian, and she’s been vegan since 2009

For a good cause

Image: Getty Images

Portman got a taste for drama, acting and musicals after spending three summers at the Stagedoor Manor Performing Arts Camp, near Poughkeepsie, NY

Running head start

Image: Getty Images

In high school, Portman was voted by her peers to be “Most Likely to Appear on Jeopardy.” She describes that as “code for nerdy.”

Nerdy

Image: Getty Images

Portman graduated from Harvard with an A.B. in Psychology. She once said, “I’m going to college. I don’t care if it ruins my career. I’d rather be smart than a movie star.”

Graduated

Image: Getty Images

Portman is extremely gifted, with an IQ score of 140. She’s also published not one but two research papers in scientific journals

Smart cookie

Image: Getty Images

When Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace premiered in 1999, 17-year-old Portman missed the grand opening as she had a high school exam the following day

School comes first

Image: Getty Images

Portman has lived in Paris since her marriage to Benjamin Millepied, and the couple is TV free. That’s right, zero television screens

TV free zone

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Queen's Platinum Jubilee Best PHOTOS

Click Here