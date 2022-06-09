Heading 3
Natalie Portman: Interesting facts
JUNE 09, 2022
Image: Getty Images
Portman has lived around the world, but she holds dual citizenship from the United States and Israel. Many of her family members were lost during the Holocaust
Dual citizenship
Image: Getty Images
Natalie was originally given the name Neta-Lee. After she got the part in Leon: The Professional, she took the stage name Portman to maintain privacy surrounding her true name
Real Name
Image: Getty Images
Since the age of 4, Portman has been taking dance lessons, which helped her train in preparation for her role in Black Swan
Dancer at heart
Image: Getty Images
Since she was 8 years old, Portman has been a vegetarian, and she’s been vegan since 2009
For a good cause
Image: Getty Images
Portman got a taste for drama, acting and musicals after spending three summers at the Stagedoor Manor Performing Arts Camp, near Poughkeepsie, NY
Running head start
Image: Getty Images
In high school, Portman was voted by her peers to be “Most Likely to Appear on Jeopardy.” She describes that as “code for nerdy.”
Nerdy
Image: Getty Images
Portman graduated from Harvard with an A.B. in Psychology. She once said, “I’m going to college. I don’t care if it ruins my career. I’d rather be smart than a movie star.”
Graduated
Image: Getty Images
Portman is extremely gifted, with an IQ score of 140. She’s also published not one but two research papers in scientific journals
Smart cookie
Image: Getty Images
When Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace premiered in 1999, 17-year-old Portman missed the grand opening as she had a high school exam the following day
School comes first
Image: Getty Images
Portman has lived in Paris since her marriage to Benjamin Millepied, and the couple is TV free. That’s right, zero television screens
TV free zone
