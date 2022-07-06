Heading 3

Natalie Portman's career highlights

JULY 07, 2022

Natalie Portman's debut film was 1994's The Professional and following her performance in the same, she managed to bag other major roles of her career

Debut

Natalie Portman is one actress who has worked across genres in Hollywood including biopics like Jackie to franchise films such as Star Wars

Genres

Natalie bagged the Best Actress Academy Award for her performance in the 2010 film Black Swan. She also won a Golden Globe for her performance in Closer

Accolades

Natalie Portman starred in acclaimed director Wong Kar-wai's first English feature film, My Blueberry Nights in 2007 alongside Jude Law and Rachel Weisz

Wong Kar-wai

Natalie Portman who played former first lady, Jacqueline Kennedy in Pablo Larrian's biopic called the task of taking on the role "daunting."

Jackie

Natalie Portman after playing Jane Foster in the first two Thor films returns as Mighty Thor in Thor: Love and Thunder and looks and underwent a great physical transformation for it

Mighty Thor

Natalie Portman left everyone surprised after she famously shaved off her hair for a role in V is For Vendetta in 2005

V for Vendetta

Natalie Portman essayed the role of Padme in the Star Wars franchise and her prequel trilogy remains the highest-grossing films of her career

Highest Grossing Films

Apart from being an actress, Natalie Portman is also an investor in the women's football team of Los Angeles' Angel City Football

Outside of Hollywood

Portman was announced as the Genesis Prize recipient for 2018 although she refused to accept the honour due to disagreements with Israel's PM Netanyahu

Genesis Prize

