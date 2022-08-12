Heading 3

Nation’s girl group: TWICE

Image: JYP Entertainment

Her bunny teeth and a knack for POP-ing have made her a beloved sensation in the group

Nayeon

Image: JYP Entertainment

A powerful vocalist, Jeongyeon has become the strength of the group time and again

Jeongyeon

Image: JYP Entertainment

Momo Hirai is TWICE’s not-so-secret, secret weapon. Vocalist, rapper and dancer- she’s a package

Momo

Image: JYP Entertainment

A petite figure and a penchant for catching the most viral moves, Sana is always top-notch

Sana

Image: JYP Entertainment

Leader Jihyo has been the pillar for the growth of TWICE!

Jihyo

Image: JYP Entertainment

Mina

Undeniable beauty and swift moves, Mina’s a diva dancer through and through!

Image: JYP Entertainment

Do not be fooled by her innocent and pretty face, Dahyun is a fabulous rapper!

Dahyun

Image: JYP Entertainment

Spitting bars and capturing attention are her two infallible weapons

Chaeyoung

Image: JYP Entertainment

The youngest of TWICE not only has mystifying beauty but also is a sweet singer

Tzuyu

Image: JYP Entertainment

Over many years, the nine piece has produced numerous hits, rightfully claiming the title of ‘Nation’s Girl Group’

TWICE

