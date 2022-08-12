Heading 3
Nation’s girl group: TWICE
AUGUST 12, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: JYP Entertainment
Her bunny teeth and a knack for POP-ing have made her a beloved sensation in the group
Nayeon
Image: JYP Entertainment
A powerful vocalist, Jeongyeon has become the strength of the group time and again
Jeongyeon
Image: JYP Entertainment
Momo Hirai is TWICE’s not-so-secret, secret weapon. Vocalist, rapper and dancer- she’s a package
Momo
Image: JYP Entertainment
A petite figure and a penchant for catching the most viral moves, Sana is always top-notch
Sana
Image: JYP Entertainment
Leader Jihyo has been the pillar for the growth of TWICE!
Jihyo
Image: JYP Entertainment
Mina
Undeniable beauty and swift moves, Mina’s a diva dancer through and through!
Image: JYP Entertainment
Do not be fooled by her innocent and pretty face, Dahyun is a fabulous rapper!
Dahyun
Image: JYP Entertainment
Spitting bars and capturing attention are her two infallible weapons
Chaeyoung
Image: JYP Entertainment
The youngest of TWICE not only has mystifying beauty but also is a sweet singer
Tzuyu
Image: JYP Entertainment
Over many years, the nine piece has produced numerous hits, rightfully claiming the title of ‘Nation’s Girl Group’
TWICE
