Jiya Surana

Entertainment

August 25, 2023

National Awards 2023: Full Winners List

Alia Bhatt (Gangubai Kathiawadi) and Kriti Sanon (Mimi) share the Best Actress Award for their respective films

Best Actor Female

Image: Alia Bhatt & Kriti Sanon Instagram 

Allu Arjun bags Best Actor and becomes the first Telugu star to win a National Award

Best Actor Male

Image: Allu Arjun's Instagram

Vicky Kaushal's Sardar Udham is Best Hindi film

Best Hindi Film

Image: Vicky Kaushal Instagram 

Pankaj Tripathi was honoured for the Best Supporting Actor for 'Mimi'

Best Supporting Actor Male

Image: IMDB 

Pallavi Joshi wins National Award for Best Supporting Actress for her performance in 'The Kashmir Files'

Best Supporting Actor Female

Image: Pallavi Joshi Instagram

Shreya Ghoshal clinched the Best Female Playback Singer for the song 'Mayava Chayava'

Best Female Playback Singer

Image: Shreya Ghoshal Instagram

Sanjay Leela Bhansali wins Best Editor Award for Gangubai Kathiawadi

Best Editor

Image: IMDB 

Shershaah clinched a Special Jury Award

Special Jury Award 

Image: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram 

The Kashmir Files' wins award for being the Best Film on National Integration

Best Film on National Integration

Image: Vivek Agnihotri Instagram 

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect bags award for being the Best Feature Film

Best Feature Film

Image: R Madhavan Instagram 

