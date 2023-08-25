Heading 3
August 25, 2023
National Awards 2023: Full Winners List
Alia Bhatt (Gangubai Kathiawadi) and Kriti Sanon (Mimi) share the Best Actress Award for their respective films
Best Actor Female
Image: Alia Bhatt & Kriti Sanon Instagram
Allu Arjun bags Best Actor and becomes the first Telugu star to win a National Award
Best Actor Male
Image: Allu Arjun's Instagram
Vicky Kaushal's Sardar Udham is Best Hindi film
Best Hindi Film
Image: Vicky Kaushal Instagram
Pankaj Tripathi was honoured for the Best Supporting Actor for 'Mimi'
Best Supporting Actor Male
Image: IMDB
Pallavi Joshi wins National Award for Best Supporting Actress for her performance in 'The Kashmir Files'
Best Supporting Actor Female
Image: Pallavi Joshi Instagram
Shreya Ghoshal clinched the Best Female Playback Singer for the song 'Mayava Chayava'
Best Female Playback Singer
Image: Shreya Ghoshal Instagram
Sanjay Leela Bhansali wins Best Editor Award for Gangubai Kathiawadi
Best Editor
Image: IMDB
Shershaah clinched a Special Jury Award
Special Jury Award
Image: Sidharth Malhotra Instagram
The Kashmir Files' wins award for being the Best Film on National Integration
Best Film on National Integration
Image: Vivek Agnihotri Instagram
Rocketry: The Nambi Effect bags award for being the Best Feature Film
Best Feature Film
Image: R Madhavan Instagram
