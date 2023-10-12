Heading 3

National Cinema Day: Movies to watch

As per the official announcement, October 13th (Friday) will be celebrated as the National Cinema Day this year

National Cinema Day 

This year, MAI has decided to offer movie tickets for all films at the unbeatable price of Rs 99 on October 13. It doesn't include additional charges (convenience fee + GST) levied upon a ticket purchase

Tickets at 99/- 

Although it is a Pan-India offer, there are still some limitations to it. The offer is not applicable on premium formats like IMAX, 4DX and on recliner seats. Further, states like Andhra Pradesh, Pondicherry, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Telangana are not participating 

Limitations

There is no fixed date for National Cinema Day. Last year, it was celebrated on September 23  when tickets were available at a discounted rate of Rs 75. It was a massive success, registering the highest-ever single-day admissions of 6.5 million

 No Fixed Date

Check out the list of movies you can watch at the offer price on October 13

Movies

You must have heard of the Boys on trip kind of films. But, Dhak Dhak offers you a plot of four ordinary women of different generations hopping on a bike ride to Khardung La

Dhak Dhak 

Sanjay Mishra starrer Guthlee Ladoo follows the journey of a lower caste boy who wants to study. The film emphasizes on educational rights of the minority community

Guthlee Ladoo

The comedy drama Fukrey 3 has already become a hit at the box office. It is also registering a good jump on National Cinema Day. You can definitely go for it

Fukrey 3

Akshay Kumar’s yet another real-life based film, Mission Raniganj is registering good growth on Oct 13. You can definitely give it a watch

Mission Raniganj

Shah Rukh Khan's latest blockbuster film Jawan is still running in the theaters. If you still haven’t watched it then now is your time

Jawan

