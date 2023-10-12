Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
12 OCTOBER, 2023
National Cinema Day: Movies to watch
As per the official announcement, October 13th (Friday) will be celebrated as the National Cinema Day this year
National Cinema Day
This year, MAI has decided to offer movie tickets for all films at the unbeatable price of Rs 99 on October 13. It doesn't include additional charges (convenience fee + GST) levied upon a ticket purchase
Tickets at 99/-
Although it is a Pan-India offer, there are still some limitations to it. The offer is not applicable on premium formats like IMAX, 4DX and on recliner seats. Further, states like Andhra Pradesh, Pondicherry, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, and Telangana are not participating
Limitations
There is no fixed date for National Cinema Day. Last year, it was celebrated on September 23 when tickets were available at a discounted rate of Rs 75. It was a massive success, registering the highest-ever single-day admissions of 6.5 million
No Fixed Date
Check out the list of movies you can watch at the offer price on October 13
Movies
You must have heard of the Boys on trip kind of films. But, Dhak Dhak offers you a plot of four ordinary women of different generations hopping on a bike ride to Khardung La
Dhak Dhak
Sanjay Mishra starrer Guthlee Ladoo follows the journey of a lower caste boy who wants to study. The film emphasizes on educational rights of the minority community
Guthlee Ladoo
The comedy drama Fukrey 3 has already become a hit at the box office. It is also registering a good jump on National Cinema Day. You can definitely go for it
Fukrey 3
Akshay Kumar’s yet another real-life based film, Mission Raniganj is registering good growth on Oct 13. You can definitely give it a watch
Mission Raniganj
Shah Rukh Khan's latest blockbuster film Jawan is still running in the theaters. If you still haven’t watched it then now is your time
Jawan
