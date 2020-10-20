Best onscreen Garba couples
Navratri October 20, 2020
Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are one of the most loved couples in Bollywood
Their performance in the song 'Lahu Munh Lag Gaya' from Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram Leela impressed everyone
Hrithik Roshan and Amisha Patel played Garba and Dandiya in the song 'O Re Gori' from Aap Mujhe Achche Lagne Lage
Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain featured in the Garba track 'Dholida' from Loveyatri
Their dance moves were loved by the masses
Jackky Bhagnani and Kritika Kamra's electrifying dance moves in 'Kamariya' from Mitron was a big hit
Rajkummar Rao and Amrita Puri played Garba in the song "Shubharambh" from Kai Po Che
The duo's chemistry won hearts
Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan played Garba in 'Dholi Taro Dhol Baaje' from Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam
Fans still can't get over their energetic performance
Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha's Dandiya Raas in the song 'O Sheronwali' from Suhaag is remembered even today
The Garba sequence of Shah Rukh Khan and Mahira Sharma in the song 'Udi Udi Jaye' from Raees left a mark
For more updates on Bollywood couples, follow PINKVILLA Click Here