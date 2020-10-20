Best onscreen Garba couples

Navratri

October 20, 2020

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh are one of the most loved couples in Bollywood

Their performance in the song 'Lahu Munh Lag Gaya' from Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram Leela impressed everyone

Hrithik Roshan and Amisha Patel played Garba and Dandiya in the song 'O Re Gori' from Aap Mujhe Achche Lagne Lage

Aayush Sharma and Warina Hussain featured in the Garba track 'Dholida' from Loveyatri

Their dance moves were loved by the masses

Jackky Bhagnani and Kritika Kamra's electrifying dance moves in 'Kamariya' from Mitron was a big hit

Rajkummar Rao and Amrita Puri played Garba in the song "Shubharambh" from Kai Po Che

The duo's chemistry won hearts

Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan played Garba in 'Dholi Taro Dhol Baaje' from Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam

Fans still can't get over their energetic performance

Amitabh Bachchan and Rekha's Dandiya Raas in the song 'O Sheronwali' from Suhaag is remembered even today

The Garba sequence of Shah Rukh Khan and Mahira Sharma in the song 'Udi Udi Jaye' from Raees left a mark

