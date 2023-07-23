Heading 3
JULY 23, 2023
Navya-Aryan: Starkids who are not actors
The daughter of Jeetendra is a well-known daily soap producer and has given well-known shows like Naagin
Ekta Kapoor
Image: Ekta Kapoor’s Instagram
The daughter of Rishi and Neetu Kapoor choose to become a jewelry designer
Image: Riddhima Kapoor’s Instagram
Riddhima Kapoor
The daughter of Neena Gupta is a fashion designer and owns a brand called House of Masaba
Masaba Gupta
Image: Masaba Gupta’s Instagram
The son of King Khan is keen on writing and is directing a film under Red Chillies Entertainment
Aryan Khan
Image: Aryan Khan’s Instagram
Rhea Kapoor
Image: Rhea Kapoor’s Instagram
Anil Kapoor's daughter choose to study fashion design and is a well-known fashion designer now
Image: Navya Nanda’s Instagram
Navya Nanda
The granddaughter of Amitabh Bachchan is an entrepreneur who does social service and women's empowerment
Saif Ali Khan's son worked as an assistant director in Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani
Ibrahim Ali Khan
Image: Pinkvilla
Mahesh Bhatt's daughter is a writer and wrote a book called ‘I've Never Been (Un)Happier'
Shaheen Bhatt
Image: Shaheen Bhatt’s Instagram
Siddhant Kapoor
Image: Siddhant Kapoor’s Instagram
Shakti Kapoor's son loves music and is a well-known DJ
Image: Sanjay Dutt’s Instagram
Sanjay Dutt's daughter is a psychotherapist and works in the USA
Trishala Dutt
