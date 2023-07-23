Heading 3

JULY 23, 2023

Navya-Aryan: Starkids who are not actors

The daughter of Jeetendra is a well-known daily soap producer and has given well-known shows like Naagin

Ekta Kapoor

Image: Ekta Kapoor’s Instagram

The daughter of Rishi and Neetu Kapoor choose to become a jewelry designer

Image: Riddhima Kapoor’s Instagram

Riddhima Kapoor

The daughter of Neena Gupta is a fashion designer and owns a brand called House of Masaba

Masaba Gupta

Image: Masaba Gupta’s Instagram

The son of King Khan is keen on writing and is directing a film under Red Chillies Entertainment

Aryan Khan

Image: Aryan Khan’s Instagram

Rhea Kapoor

Image: Rhea Kapoor’s Instagram

Anil Kapoor's daughter choose to study fashion design and is a well-known fashion designer now

Image: Navya Nanda’s Instagram

Navya Nanda

The granddaughter of Amitabh Bachchan is an entrepreneur who does social service and women's empowerment

Saif Ali Khan's son worked as an assistant director in Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Ibrahim Ali Khan

Image: Pinkvilla

Mahesh Bhatt's daughter is a writer and wrote a book called ‘I've Never Been (Un)Happier'

Shaheen Bhatt

Image: Shaheen Bhatt’s Instagram

Siddhant Kapoor

Image: Siddhant Kapoor’s Instagram

Shakti Kapoor's son loves music and is a well-known DJ

Image: Sanjay Dutt’s Instagram

Sanjay Dutt's daughter is a psychotherapist and works in the USA

Trishala Dutt

