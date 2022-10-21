pinkvilla
Akriti
Anand
OCT 21, 2022
FASHION
Navya Nanda in girl-next-door fits
Image: Navya Naveli Nanda Instagram
Undoubtedly, Navya has a special love for the white colour. She mostly wears a white colour outfit.
Image: Navya Naveli Nanda Instagram
Navya is looking stylish in simple yellow high-waist pants and a crop top.
Image: Navya Naveli Nanda Instagram
She once again flaunts her fashion sense in flared cotton pants and a simple tee.
Image: Navya Naveli Nanda Instagram
Navya is seen wearing a simple white tee and red pants.
Image: Navya Naveli Nanda Instagram
Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter is wearing a simple white dress.
Image: Navya Naveli Nanda Instagram
Navya is roaming the streets of New York in a simple casual outfit.
Image: Navya Naveli Nanda Instagram
The budding entrepreneur is looking very pretty in a green top and she paired it with black pants.
Image: Navya Naveli Nanda Instagram
Navya shared a picture of her in a simple white tee and pants.
Image: Navya Naveli Nanda Instagram
Navya is exploring Osaka street in stylish comfy clothes.
Image: Navya Naveli Nanda Instagram
She is wearing a white tee and blue pants as she poses for the camera.
