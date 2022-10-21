Heading 3

                  pinkvilla 

 Akriti
 Anand

OCT 21, 2022

FASHION

Navya Nanda in girl-next-door fits

Image: Navya Naveli Nanda Instagram

Undoubtedly, Navya has a special love for the white colour. She mostly wears a white colour outfit.

In white shirt

Image: Navya Naveli Nanda Instagram

Navya is looking stylish in simple yellow high-waist pants and a crop top.

Simple and elegant

Image: Navya Naveli Nanda Instagram

She once again flaunts her fashion sense in flared cotton pants and a simple tee.

Cool office outfit

Image: Navya Naveli Nanda Instagram

Navya is seen wearing a simple white tee and red pants.

White and Red combo

Image: Navya Naveli Nanda Instagram

Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter is wearing a simple white dress.

Basics

Image: Navya Naveli Nanda Instagram

Navya is roaming the streets of New York in a simple casual outfit.

Street Fashion

Image: Navya Naveli Nanda Instagram

The budding entrepreneur is looking very pretty in a green top and she paired it with black pants.

Green is beauty

Image: Navya Naveli Nanda Instagram

Navya shared a picture of her in a simple white tee and pants.

Love for white

Image: Navya Naveli Nanda Instagram

Navya is exploring Osaka street in stylish comfy clothes.

Stylish

Image: Navya Naveli Nanda Instagram

She is wearing a white tee and blue pants as she poses for the camera.

Girl next door fashion

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here