Navya Naveli Nanda's
best photos

Sneha Hiro

Nov 08, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Navya Naveli Nanda Instagram 

Smiling beauty

Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter looks absolutely beautiful as she flashes her charming smile.

Image: Navya Naveli Nanda Instagram 

Traditional affair

Navya sporting a traditional outfit makes her look exactly like her mother Shweta Bachchan. 

Image: Navya Naveli Nanda Instagram 

Cool and casual

The star kid rocked a casual outfit while enjoying a cool day in her garden. 

Image: Navya Naveli Nanda Instagram 

Vacay diaries

Navya shared a pretty picture of herself from one of her dreamy holidays. 

Image: Navya Naveli Nanda Instagram 

Pretty in pink

Navya rocked a pale pink ethnic suit with a bindi and her million-dollar smile.

Image: Navya Naveli Nanda Instagram 

Flawlessly beautiful

Navya looked flawless and beautiful in an all-black outfit and a no-makeup look. 

Image: Navya Naveli Nanda Instagram 

Like mother, like daughter

The mother-daughter duo looked all things amazing in their desi outfits.

Image: Navya Naveli Nanda Instagram 

Pure bond

Navya dropped this lovely picture with her grandmother Jaya Bachchan. Their bond seems to be so pure. 

Image: Navya Naveli Nanda Instagram 

Candid

When Navya was candidly captured in a gorgeous lehenga.

Image: Navya Naveli Nanda Instagram 

Sun-kissed

Navya used the golden hour to the best of her use!

