Heading 3
Navya Naveli Nanda's
best photos
Sneha Hiro
Nov 08, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>
Image: Navya Naveli Nanda Instagram
Smiling beauty
Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter looks absolutely beautiful as she flashes her charming smile.
Image: Navya Naveli Nanda Instagram
Traditional affair
Navya sporting a traditional outfit makes her look exactly like her mother Shweta Bachchan.
Image: Navya Naveli Nanda Instagram
Cool and casual
The star kid rocked a casual outfit while enjoying a cool day in her garden.
Image: Navya Naveli Nanda Instagram
Vacay diaries
Navya shared a pretty picture of herself from one of her dreamy holidays.
Image: Navya Naveli Nanda Instagram
Pretty in pink
Navya rocked a pale pink ethnic suit with a bindi and her million-dollar smile.
Image: Navya Naveli Nanda Instagram
Flawlessly beautiful
Navya looked flawless and beautiful in an all-black outfit and a no-makeup look.
Image: Navya Naveli Nanda Instagram
Like mother, like daughter
The mother-daughter duo looked all things amazing in their desi outfits.
Image: Navya Naveli Nanda Instagram
Pure bond
Navya dropped this lovely picture with her grandmother Jaya Bachchan. Their bond seems to be so pure.
Image: Navya Naveli Nanda Instagram
Candid
When Navya was candidly captured in a gorgeous lehenga.
Click Here
Image: Navya Naveli Nanda Instagram
Sun-kissed
Navya used the golden hour to the best of her use!