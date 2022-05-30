Heading 3

Navya Naveli Nanda's PICS with family

Priyakshi Sharma

MAY 30, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Navya Naveli Nanda Instagram

The entire Bachchan family including Big B, Jaya Bachchan, Junior B, Aishwarya, Shweta, Aaradhya and Navya went for a vacation in the Maldives in the pre-Covid era

Family vacay to Maldives

Image: Navya Naveli Nanda Instagram

This picture is from Navya’s little brother Agastya Nanda’s graduation from Sevenoaks School in the UK

Agastya Nanda’s graduation

Image: Navya Naveli Nanda Instagram

The Bachchans decked up in their traditional best for a family portrait on the special occasion of Diwali

The Bachchans

Image: Navya Naveli Nanda Instagram

Sharing this adorable monochromatic photo with her brother Agastya, Navya captioned the post, “We are getting along these days.”

Adorable siblings

Image: Navya Naveli Nanda Instagram

Navya shared this sweet photo featuring herself with her father Nikhil Nanda. The father-daughter duo smiled radiantly for the click

Daddy’s girl

Image: Navya Naveli Nanda Instagram

Nikhil Nanda, Shweta Bachchan, Navya, and Agastya smile and pose for the perfect frame at the ‘The Archies’ actor’s graduation

 Picture-perfect family

Image: Navya Naveli Nanda Instagram

Big B and Navya share a warm hug in this priceless picture. Sharing this photo, the star-grandkid wrote, “The line will always start from where you stand.”

Nana’s darling

Image: Navya Naveli Nanda Instagram 

The Nanda ladies Shweta and Navya look beautiful in this frame captured by none other than Zoya Akhtar

The Nanda ladies

Image: Navya Naveli Nanda Instagram

Jaya Bachchan and Navya share a cosy hug in yet another adorable photo. Navya shares an extremely close bond with her Nani and this picture is proof

A cosy hug

Image: Navya Naveli Nanda Instagram

Navya shared this throwback picture from her childhood on Instagram. She stood beside her dad Nikhil Nanda as he held baby Agastya

Throwback to childhood

Image: Navya Naveli Nanda Instagram

In this rare throwback picture, we see little Navya with her ‘gramps’. Sharing this photo, she captioned the post, “Gramps & Grumps.”

‘Gramps & Grumps’

