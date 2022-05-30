Heading 3
Navya Naveli Nanda's PICS with family
Priyakshi Sharma
MAY 30, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: Navya Naveli Nanda Instagram
The entire Bachchan family including Big B, Jaya Bachchan, Junior B, Aishwarya, Shweta, Aaradhya and Navya went for a vacation in the Maldives in the pre-Covid era
Family vacay to Maldives
Image: Navya Naveli Nanda Instagram
This picture is from Navya’s little brother Agastya Nanda’s graduation from Sevenoaks School in the UK
Agastya Nanda’s graduation
Image: Navya Naveli Nanda Instagram
The Bachchans decked up in their traditional best for a family portrait on the special occasion of Diwali
The Bachchans
Image: Navya Naveli Nanda Instagram
Sharing this adorable monochromatic photo with her brother Agastya, Navya captioned the post, “We are getting along these days.”
Adorable siblings
Image: Navya Naveli Nanda Instagram
Navya shared this sweet photo featuring herself with her father Nikhil Nanda. The father-daughter duo smiled radiantly for the click
Daddy’s girl
Image: Navya Naveli Nanda Instagram
Nikhil Nanda, Shweta Bachchan, Navya, and Agastya smile and pose for the perfect frame at the ‘The Archies’ actor’s graduation
Picture-perfect family
Image: Navya Naveli Nanda Instagram
Big B and Navya share a warm hug in this priceless picture. Sharing this photo, the star-grandkid wrote, “The line will always start from where you stand.”
Nana’s darling
Image: Navya Naveli Nanda Instagram
The Nanda ladies Shweta and Navya look beautiful in this frame captured by none other than Zoya Akhtar
The Nanda ladies
Image: Navya Naveli Nanda Instagram
Jaya Bachchan and Navya share a cosy hug in yet another adorable photo. Navya shares an extremely close bond with her Nani and this picture is proof
A cosy hug
Image: Navya Naveli Nanda Instagram
Navya shared this throwback picture from her childhood on Instagram. She stood beside her dad Nikhil Nanda as he held baby Agastya
Throwback to childhood
Image: Navya Naveli Nanda Instagram
In this rare throwback picture, we see little Navya with her ‘gramps’. Sharing this photo, she captioned the post, “Gramps & Grumps.”
‘Gramps & Grumps’
