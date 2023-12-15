Heading 3
December 15, 2023
Nawazuddin Siddiqui's best performances
Nawazuddin gives a terrific performance in The Lunchbox. His camaraderie with Irrfan's character was very appreciated
The lunchbox
Image: Imdb
The actor turned into a psycho who loves to kill people just for fun. He gave one of his most darkest performances in this film
Image: Imdb
Raman Raghav 2.0
Who doesn't know about Faisal Khan? Nawazuddin rises from a nobody to a new star actor who can pull off any role
Gangs Of Wasseypur
Image: Imdb
The actor once again played a gangster in Sacred Games. He impressed the audience with his on-screen presence and terrific performance
Sacred Games
Image: Imdb
Nawazuddin wins everyone's heart with his endearing performance in Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan where he played a Pakistani reporter
Bajrangi Bhaijaan
Image: Imdb
The actor gave a lifetime performance in portraying Sadat Hasan Manto on screen. His dialogue delivery, body language and performance were the talking point
Manto
Image: Imdb
The actor did a wonderful job in Sudhir Mishra's Serious Men. He proved that he can do anything to make his son the most intelligent boy
Serious Men
Image: Imdb
Sriram Raghavan's Badlapur saw another great performance by Nawazuddin. It was a dark and intense role
Badlapur
Image: Imdb
Thackeray
Image: Imdb
The actor played the real life character of Balasaheb Thackeray in his biopic. Once again he managed to went into the skin of the character and gave a phenomenal performance
Nawazuddin won everyone's heart with a small role in YRF's New York. He was so terrific in the film that even Irrfan appreciated him
New York
Image: Imdb
