December 15, 2023

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's best performances 

Nawazuddin gives a terrific performance in The Lunchbox. His camaraderie with Irrfan's character was very appreciated

The lunchbox

The actor turned into a psycho who loves to kill people just for fun. He gave one of his most darkest performances in this film 

 Raman Raghav 2.0

Who doesn't know about Faisal Khan? Nawazuddin rises from a nobody to a new star actor who can pull off any role

 Gangs Of Wasseypur 

The actor once again played a gangster in Sacred Games. He impressed the audience with his on-screen presence and terrific performance 

Sacred Games

Nawazuddin wins everyone's heart with his endearing performance in Salman Khan's Bajrangi Bhaijaan where he played a Pakistani reporter

 Bajrangi Bhaijaan

The actor gave a lifetime performance in portraying Sadat Hasan Manto on screen. His dialogue delivery, body language and performance were the talking point

Manto

The actor did a wonderful job in Sudhir Mishra's Serious Men. He proved that he can do anything to make his son the most intelligent boy

Serious Men

Sriram Raghavan's Badlapur saw another great performance by Nawazuddin. It was a dark and intense role

Badlapur

Thackeray 

The actor played the real life character of Balasaheb Thackeray in his biopic. Once again he managed to went into the skin of the character and gave a phenomenal performance 

Nawazuddin won everyone's heart with a small role in YRF's New York. He was so terrific in the film that even Irrfan appreciated him 

New York

