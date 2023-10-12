Heading 3

12 OCTOBER, 2023

Nayanthara in talks for Bhansali's next

Known as the lady superstar, Nayanthara is one of the most sought-after actress in Bollywood

Nayanthara

Image: IMDb

The actress has recently made her Bollywood debut with Jawan starring opposite Shah Rukh Khan

Bollywood Debut

Image: IMDb

Jawan won over the heart of the audience like no other. The mass-action drama became the highest grossing Bollywood film in domestic collections 

Jawan

Image: Vignesh Shivan's Instagram

After Jawan, Nayanthara is in no mood to slow down. The actress has been approached for multiple Bollywood projects for her next outing

Next Outing

Image: Vignesh Shivan's Instagram 

Reportedly, the actress is in talks with Sanjay Leela Bhansali to play an important role in his next magnum opus

Bhansali's magnum opus

Image: Bhansali Productions' Instagram 

Titled Baiju Bawra, the musical period film will be Bhansali's next directorial after Heera Mandi. Nayanthara is not offered the lead role but an important and powerful character which could be career-defining for her as an actor

Baiju Bawra

Image: IMDb

However, the actress has not signed the dotted lines yet. As per the updates, both the makers of Baiju Bawra and the actress are currently busy working on their terms and conditions for the project

Yet To Sign

Image: Nayanthara's Instagram

Set in the times of 1950s, Baiju Bawra is reportedly starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead role

Image: Alia Bhatt's Instagram

The Lead Pair

The highly anticipated project is expected to go on floors by the first half of 2024 

Image: Alia Bhatt's Instagram

Shooting

On the work front, Sanjay Leela Bhansali will be soon bringing Heera Mandi, a Netflix Original series based on the lives of courtesans during the 19th century

Video: Bhansali Productions' Instagram

 SLB's next

