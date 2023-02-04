Heading 3

Prachi Malhotra

Entertainment

FEB 04, 2023

Nayanthara: Kollywood's 'Lady Superstar'

From making her acting debut at the age of 18 to gaining the title of Kollywood's 'Lady Superstar', Nayanthara has had an impeccable tenure as an actress

A motivating journey

Image: Vignesh Shivan Instagram

Image: Vignesh Shivan Instagram

She was just 18 when she stepped into acting with Sathyan Anthikad’s 2003 Malayalam drama, Manassinakkare, alongside Jayaram, and Sheela

Acting debut

The diva was offered her first film as an actor while she was working  as a model

Image: Vignesh Shivan Instagram

Model turned actor

Image: IMDb

She made a mark for herself in the industry with powerful performances in movies like Chandramukhi, Boss, Villu, Super, Ghajini, and Billa, to name just a few

The ultimate 'powerhouse'

During her more than two decades in the Southern film industry, Nayanthara has shared screen space with some big names like Rajinikanth, Thalapathy Vijay, and Nagarjuna Akkineni, among others

Image: IMDb

Steller co-actors

Beating the odds, the stunner made a space for herself in a male-dominated industry during a time when everything was about the leading men

Image: Vignesh Shivan Instagram

Breaking the glass ceiling

Despite dealing with her share of hits and flops, the Connect star refused to give up and continued to work hard like a boss

Image: Vignesh Shivan Instagram

Boss Lady

Nayanthara took a short sabbatical from work back in 2011. However, when she made her comeback to the big screens, the stunner reclaimed her ‘bankable star’ status with the 2013 release Raja Rani

Image: IMDb

A short sabbatical

A lot has been written about her personal life, especially her relationship, which affected her career adversely

Image: Vignesh Shivan Instagram

Controversial love life

It is hard to believe now but there was a time when Nayanthara was almost forgotten by her fans. Her portrayal as Sita in Telugu had put her on the map again

Image: IMDb

