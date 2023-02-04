FEB 04, 2023
Nayanthara: Kollywood's 'Lady Superstar'
From making her acting debut at the age of 18 to gaining the title of Kollywood's 'Lady Superstar', Nayanthara has had an impeccable tenure as an actress
A motivating journey
Image: Vignesh Shivan Instagram
Image: Vignesh Shivan Instagram
She was just 18 when she stepped into acting with Sathyan Anthikad’s 2003 Malayalam drama, Manassinakkare, alongside Jayaram, and Sheela
Acting debut
The diva was offered her first film as an actor while she was working as a model
Image: Vignesh Shivan Instagram
Model turned actor
Image: IMDb
She made a mark for herself in the industry with powerful performances in movies like Chandramukhi, Boss, Villu, Super, Ghajini, and Billa, to name just a few
The ultimate 'powerhouse'
During her more than two decades in the Southern film industry, Nayanthara has shared screen space with some big names like Rajinikanth, Thalapathy Vijay, and Nagarjuna Akkineni, among others
Image: IMDb
Steller co-actors
Beating the odds, the stunner made a space for herself in a male-dominated industry during a time when everything was about the leading men
Image: Vignesh Shivan Instagram
Breaking the glass ceiling
Despite dealing with her share of hits and flops, the Connect star refused to give up and continued to work hard like a boss
Image: Vignesh Shivan Instagram
Boss Lady
Nayanthara took a short sabbatical from work back in 2011. However, when she made her comeback to the big screens, the stunner reclaimed her ‘bankable star’ status with the 2013 release Raja Rani
Image: IMDb
A short sabbatical
A lot has been written about her personal life, especially her relationship, which affected her career adversely
Image: Vignesh Shivan Instagram
Controversial love life
It is hard to believe now but there was a time when Nayanthara was almost forgotten by her fans. Her portrayal as Sita in Telugu had put her on the map again
Image: IMDb
