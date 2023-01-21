Heading 3

Prachi Malhotra

Entertainment

JAN 21, 2023

Nayanthara-Shriya:
South divas as brides

Image: Vignesh Shivan Instagram
Hansika Motwani Instagram

South divas love to make heads turn with every appearance and the same is the case with their bridal looks, here are some of our top picks

Image: Joseph Radhik

The Lady Superstar Nayanthara opted for a customized red saree with elegant green-stone jewelry for her wedding day with director Vignesh Shivan

Nayanthara

Image: Kajal Aggarwal Instagram

When Kajal Aggarwal tied the knot with her businessman beau Gautam Kitchlu, she donned a regal red lehenga with intricate zardozi embroidered floral patterns by designer Anamika Khanna

Kajal Aggarwal

Image: Shriya Saran Instagram

The Drishyam actress Shriya Saran picked a pink brocade silk saree, along with a matha patti, and jhumkas with an attached nose ring

Shriya Saran

Image: Hansika Motwani Instagram

Maha actress Hansika Motwani dazzled on her D-day in a red traditional lehenga with some Kundan jewelry

Hansika Motwani

Pranitha Subhash made for a beautiful South Indian bride in a red and white silk saree with gold jewelry

Image: Pranitha Subhash Instagram

Pranitha Subhash

Image: Manjima Mohan Instagram

Manjima Mohan kept her bridal look simple in a white saree with minimal makeup and some gold jewelry

Manjima Mohan

Nikki Galrani wore a cream saree on her wedding day. She tied up her bridal look with an orange blouse and gold jewelry

Nikki Galrani

Image: The Wedding Story

Here is a sneak peek of actress VJ Mahalakshmi's bridal look in a golden saree with a blue blouse

Image: Ravindar Chandrasekaran Instagram

Mahalakshmi

Poorna aka Shamna Kasim looked stunning in an orange embellished saree along with a green blouse as she married UAE-based businessman, Shanid Asif Ali

Image: Poorna Instagram

Poorna-Shanid Asif Ali

