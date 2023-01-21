JAN 21, 2023
Nayanthara-Shriya:
South divas as brides
Image: Vignesh Shivan Instagram
Hansika Motwani Instagram
South divas love to make heads turn with every appearance and the same is the case with their bridal looks, here are some of our top picks
Image: Joseph Radhik
The Lady Superstar Nayanthara opted for a customized red saree with elegant green-stone jewelry for her wedding day with director Vignesh Shivan
Nayanthara
Image: Kajal Aggarwal Instagram
When Kajal Aggarwal tied the knot with her businessman beau Gautam Kitchlu, she donned a regal red lehenga with intricate zardozi embroidered floral patterns by designer Anamika Khanna
Kajal Aggarwal
Image: Shriya Saran Instagram
The Drishyam actress Shriya Saran picked a pink brocade silk saree, along with a matha patti, and jhumkas with an attached nose ring
Shriya Saran
Image: Hansika Motwani Instagram
Maha actress Hansika Motwani dazzled on her D-day in a red traditional lehenga with some Kundan jewelry
Hansika Motwani
Pranitha Subhash made for a beautiful South Indian bride in a red and white silk saree with gold jewelry
Image: Pranitha Subhash Instagram
Pranitha Subhash
Image: Manjima Mohan Instagram
Manjima Mohan kept her bridal look simple in a white saree with minimal makeup and some gold jewelry
Manjima Mohan
Nikki Galrani wore a cream saree on her wedding day. She tied up her bridal look with an orange blouse and gold jewelry
Nikki Galrani
Image: The Wedding Story
Here is a sneak peek of actress VJ Mahalakshmi's bridal look in a golden saree with a blue blouse
Image: Ravindar Chandrasekaran Instagram
Mahalakshmi
Poorna aka Shamna Kasim looked stunning in an orange embellished saree along with a green blouse as she married UAE-based businessman, Shanid Asif Ali
Image: Poorna Instagram
Poorna-Shanid Asif Ali
