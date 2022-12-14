DEC 14, 2022

Heading 3

Nayanthara to Hansika: Brides of 2022

Image: Joseph Radhik

2022 witnessed a number of celebrity weddings, from Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan to Hansika Motwani-Sohael Khaturiya, let us see some beautiful brides who made headlines this year

Image: Joseph Radhik

The Lady Superstar made quite a few heads turn in his customized red saree with some contemporary green jewelry

Nayanthara

Image: Hansika Motwani Instagram

Maha actress Hansika Motwani made for a beautiful bride in a traditional red lehenga with golden embellishments

Hansika Motwani

Image: Sohael Khaturiya Instagram

Another photograph from the Maha actress with a businessman beau Sohael Khaturiya

A traditional bride

Image: Manjima Mohan Instagram

Manjima Mohan kept her bridal look simple in a cream saree with minimal makeup and gold jewelry

Manjima Mohan

Image: Nikki Galrani Twitter

Aadhi Pinisettty and Nikki Galrani got married in a beautiful ceremony on 20th May this year

Nikki Galrani

Image: Ravindar Chandrasekaran Instagram

Actress VJ Mahalakshmi entered wedlock for the second time with producer Ravindar Chandrasekaran in Tirupati

Mahalakshmi 

Image: Singer Manjari Instagram

Well-known singer Manjari got married to her childhood friend Jerin in an intimate ceremony

Singer Manjari

Image: Poorna Instagram

Poorna looked extremely pretty as a bride in an orange silk saree with a green blouse. She completed her look with complimentary jewelry

Poorna

Image: Reba Monica John Instagram

Reba Monica John married her long-term beau Joemon Joseph in an intimate ceremony in Bengaluru in January

Reba Monica John

