DEC 14, 2022
Image: Joseph Radhik
2022 witnessed a number of celebrity weddings, from Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan to Hansika Motwani-Sohael Khaturiya, let us see some beautiful brides who made headlines this year
Image: Joseph Radhik
The Lady Superstar made quite a few heads turn in his customized red saree with some contemporary green jewelry
Nayanthara
Image: Hansika Motwani Instagram
Maha actress Hansika Motwani made for a beautiful bride in a traditional red lehenga with golden embellishments
Hansika Motwani
Image: Sohael Khaturiya Instagram
Another photograph from the Maha actress with a businessman beau Sohael Khaturiya
A traditional bride
Image: Manjima Mohan Instagram
Manjima Mohan kept her bridal look simple in a cream saree with minimal makeup and gold jewelry
Manjima Mohan
Image: Nikki Galrani Twitter
Aadhi Pinisettty and Nikki Galrani got married in a beautiful ceremony on 20th May this year
Nikki Galrani
Image: Ravindar Chandrasekaran Instagram
Actress VJ Mahalakshmi entered wedlock for the second time with producer Ravindar Chandrasekaran in Tirupati
Mahalakshmi
Image: Singer Manjari Instagram
Well-known singer Manjari got married to her childhood friend Jerin in an intimate ceremony
Singer Manjari
Image: Poorna Instagram
Poorna looked extremely pretty as a bride in an orange silk saree with a green blouse. She completed her look with complimentary jewelry
Poorna
Image: Reba Monica John Instagram
Reba Monica John married her long-term beau Joemon Joseph in an intimate ceremony in Bengaluru in January
Reba Monica John
