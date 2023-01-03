Heading 3

PRACHI MALHOTRA

 entertainment

JAN 03, 2023

Nayanthara-Vignesh: From wedding to AK62

Image: Vignesh Shivan Instagram

As we all bid goodbye to the year 2022, filmmaker Vignesh Shivan took some time to reflect on the year gone by through a string of Instagram posts

Goodbye 2022!

Image: Vignesh Shivan Instagram

One of the most memorable moments of 2022 was when the power couple finally entered matrimony after being in a relationship for several years

Happily ever after!

Image: Vignesh Shivan Instagram

Soon after getting married the couple welcomed twin boys, Uyir and Ulagam through surrogacy

Double blessing!

Image: Vignesh Shivan Instagram

While their surrogation process was put under the lens by the authorities, the couple was given a clean chit at last

Surrogacy row

Image: Vignesh Shivan Instagram

The duo also collaborated professionally for the love triangle Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal. The Lady Superstar played the female lead in the romantic entertainer helmed by Vignesh Shivan

Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal

The movie also features Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Sethupathi in key roles

A love triangle

Image: Vignesh Shivan Instagram

Image: Vignesh Shivan Instagram

Nayanthara recently graced the silver screens with the horror thriller, Connect

Connect

Image: Vignesh Shivan Instagram

Vignesh Shivan thanked the fans in one of his notes for making Connect such a huge success at the box office

The success streak continues!

Image: Vignesh Shivan Instagram

Up next, Vignesh Shivan will direct Ajith Kumar in the project, tentatively titled AK62

AK62

Image: Vignesh Shivan Instagram

The untitled drama has already created a massive buzz among movie buffs while the venture is yet to go on the floors

To a blissful future!

