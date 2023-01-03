JAN 03, 2023
Nayanthara-Vignesh: From wedding to AK62
As we all bid goodbye to the year 2022, filmmaker Vignesh Shivan took some time to reflect on the year gone by through a string of Instagram posts
Goodbye 2022!
One of the most memorable moments of 2022 was when the power couple finally entered matrimony after being in a relationship for several years
Happily ever after!
Soon after getting married the couple welcomed twin boys, Uyir and Ulagam through surrogacy
Double blessing!
While their surrogation process was put under the lens by the authorities, the couple was given a clean chit at last
Surrogacy row
The duo also collaborated professionally for the love triangle Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal. The Lady Superstar played the female lead in the romantic entertainer helmed by Vignesh Shivan
Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal
The movie also features Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Sethupathi in key roles
A love triangle
Nayanthara recently graced the silver screens with the horror thriller, Connect
Connect
Vignesh Shivan thanked the fans in one of his notes for making Connect such a huge success at the box office
The success streak continues!
Up next, Vignesh Shivan will direct Ajith Kumar in the project, tentatively titled AK62
AK62
The untitled drama has already created a massive buzz among movie buffs while the venture is yet to go on the floors
To a blissful future!
