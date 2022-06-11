Heading 3
Nayanthara & Vignesh: A new beginning
Image: Vignesh Shivan Instagram
After dating for many years, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan exchanged wedding vows in a traditional South Indian ceremony in a special glass house set erected at a plush resort in Mahabalipuram
Image: Vignesh Shivan Instagram
Nayanthara looked drop-dead gorgeous in a custom-made Jade ensemble while Vignesh looks dapper in a veshti as he kissed his thangamey on the forehead
Image: Vignesh Shivan Instagram
Nayanthara chose to wear a saree over a red lehenga, honoured by both her and Vignesh Shivan’s names, their love story and Laxmi motifs
Image: Vignesh Shivan Instagram
The Lady Superstar flaunted her personalized Mehendi for the D-day with WN (Wikky Nayan) written in between as Vignesh Shivan tied ‘thalli’
Image: Vignesh Shivan Instagram
Vignesh Shivan summed up their 7 years of relationship with, "From Nayan mam … to Kadambari … to #Thangamey …. to my baby ….. and then my Uyir … and also my Kanmani ….. and now … MY WIFE."
Image: APH Images
Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan made their first appearance as husband and wife at Tirupati temple as they went to seek blessings. The couple held hand in hand and walked and also flaunted their happy smiles
Image: APH Images
Nayanthara sported an elegant look in a yellow saree accessorised by a heavy choker and matching earrings. Vignesh wore mundu and a shirt as he arrived at the temple with his wife
Image: Kamlesh Nand
Nayanthara looked beautiful as she flaunted a radiant smile in a yellow silk saree, sindoor, red bindi and heavy gold jewellery and gave new bride vibes
Image: Kamlesh Nand
Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan met the media for lunch and looked perfect as a new bride and groom
