Heading 3

Nayanthara & Vignesh: A new beginning

Priyanka Goud

JUNE 12, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Vignesh Shivan Instagram

After dating for many years, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan exchanged wedding vows in a traditional South Indian ceremony in a special glass house set erected at a plush resort in Mahabalipuram

Image: Vignesh Shivan Instagram

Nayanthara looked drop-dead gorgeous in a custom-made Jade ensemble while Vignesh looks dapper in a veshti as he kissed his thangamey on the forehead

Image: Vignesh Shivan Instagram

Nayanthara chose to wear a saree over a red lehenga, honoured by both her and Vignesh Shivan’s names, their love story and Laxmi motifs

Image: Vignesh Shivan Instagram

The Lady Superstar flaunted her personalized Mehendi for the D-day with WN (Wikky Nayan) written in between as Vignesh Shivan tied ‘thalli’

Image: Vignesh Shivan Instagram

Vignesh Shivan summed up their 7 years of relationship with, "From Nayan mam … to Kadambari … to #Thangamey …. to my baby ….. and then my Uyir … and also my Kanmani ….. and now … MY WIFE."

Image: APH Images

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan made their first appearance as husband and wife at Tirupati temple as they went to seek blessings. The couple held hand in hand and walked and also flaunted their happy smiles

Image: APH Images

Nayanthara sported an elegant look in a yellow saree accessorised by a heavy choker and matching earrings. Vignesh wore mundu and a shirt as he arrived at the temple with his wife

Image: Kamlesh Nand 

Nayanthara looked beautiful as she flaunted a radiant smile in a yellow silk saree, sindoor, red bindi and heavy gold jewellery and gave new bride vibes

Image: Kamlesh Nand 

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan met the media for lunch and looked perfect as a new bride and groom

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Nayanthara & Vignesh As wife & husband

Click Here