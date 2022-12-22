DEC 22, 2022

Heading 3

Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan offer prayers

Image: Vignesh Shivan Instagram

Lady Superstar Nayanthara and director Vignesh Shivan shell relationship goals whenever they make an appearance together. Today, we are going to focus on some of their temple visits

Image: Twitter

The couple twinned in white as they visit the Chettikulangara temple in Kerala as a married couple

Chettikulangara temple

Image: Twitter

Newlyweds Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan walk hand in hand as they offer prayers at the Tirupati after their wedding

Tirupati

Image: Vignesh Shivan Instagram

These two make for a beautiful couple as they visit the Tirupati temple before tying the knot in June this year in Chennai

Blessings before wedding

Image: Vignesh Shivan Instagram

Back in May this year, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan offered prayers at the Shirdi Sai Baba temple

Shirdi

Image: Vignesh Shivan Instagram

Before the release of their romantic entertainer Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal, the lovely couple seeked blessing at the Tirupati temple once again

Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal

Image: Vignesh Shivan Instagram

The Power Couple paid visit to a number of temples including Shirdi, Mumbadevi, Maha Lakshmi temple, and Sidhi Vinayak

Mumbai darshan

The religious journey continues

Image: Vignesh Shivan Instagram

Another glimpse of Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's religious tour from 2021

Image: Vignesh Shivan Instagram

The duo offer prayers at the famous Golden Temple in Amritsar in September 2018

Golden Temple

Image: Vignesh Shivan Instagram

The duo enjoys the delicious langar in the Golden Temple during their visit

Langar

