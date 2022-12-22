DEC 22, 2022
Image: Vignesh Shivan Instagram
Lady Superstar Nayanthara and director Vignesh Shivan shell relationship goals whenever they make an appearance together. Today, we are going to focus on some of their temple visits
Image: Twitter
The couple twinned in white as they visit the Chettikulangara temple in Kerala as a married couple
Chettikulangara temple
Image: Twitter
Newlyweds Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan walk hand in hand as they offer prayers at the Tirupati after their wedding
Tirupati
Image: Vignesh Shivan Instagram
These two make for a beautiful couple as they visit the Tirupati temple before tying the knot in June this year in Chennai
Blessings before wedding
Image: Vignesh Shivan Instagram
Back in May this year, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan offered prayers at the Shirdi Sai Baba temple
Shirdi
Image: Vignesh Shivan Instagram
Before the release of their romantic entertainer Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal, the lovely couple seeked blessing at the Tirupati temple once again
Kaathu Vaakula Rendu Kaadhal
Image: Vignesh Shivan Instagram
The Power Couple paid visit to a number of temples including Shirdi, Mumbadevi, Maha Lakshmi temple, and Sidhi Vinayak
Mumbai darshan
The religious journey continues
Image: Vignesh Shivan Instagram
Another glimpse of Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's religious tour from 2021
Image: Vignesh Shivan Instagram
The duo offer prayers at the famous Golden Temple in Amritsar in September 2018
Golden Temple
Image: Vignesh Shivan Instagram
The duo enjoys the delicious langar in the Golden Temple during their visit
Langar
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Samantha's dramatic ensembles