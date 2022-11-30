Nov 30, 2022
Image: Vignesh Shivan Instagram
Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan took off to Dubai to celebrate the latter’s birthday this year
Birthday celebration
Image: Vignesh Shivan Instagram
A love-struck photo of the couple in front of the Burj Kalifa during the filmmaker's birthday festivities
Image: Vignesh Shivan Instagram
The power couple flew to Spain in August this year after tying the knot in June 2022
Spain diaries
Image: Vignesh Shivan Instagram
The duo looks so in love with one another as they take over the streets of Valencia during their Spain vacay
Valencia !
Image: Vignesh Shivan Instagram
Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan posing at the kiss wall in Barcelona as they enjoy a holiday in Spain
Barcelona it is
Image: Vignesh Shivan Instagram
The couple stepped out in casual yet chic attires as they enjoy a date night during their Spain holiday
Date night!
Image: Vignesh Shivan Instagram
Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan traveled to Thailand for their honeymoon in June this year
Honeymooning
Image: Vignesh Shivan Instagram
The lovely duo giving us couple goals in a picture from their honeymoon in Thailand
Image: Vignesh Shivan Instagram
The duo kicked in New Year 2022 with some fireworks in front of the iconic Burj Kalifa
Kicking in New Year
Image: Vignesh Shivan Instagram
Back in 2019, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan took off to Greece for another romantic getaway
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Allu Arjun's princess Arha To-be-stark