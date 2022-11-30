Heading 3

Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan vacay diaries

Nov 30, 2022

Image: Vignesh Shivan Instagram

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan took off to Dubai to celebrate the latter’s birthday this year

Birthday celebration

Image: Vignesh Shivan Instagram

A love-struck photo of the couple in front of the Burj Kalifa during the filmmaker's birthday festivities

Image: Vignesh Shivan Instagram

The power couple flew to Spain in August this year after tying the knot in June 2022

Spain diaries

Image: Vignesh Shivan Instagram

The duo looks so in love with one another as they take over the streets of Valencia during their Spain vacay

Valencia !

Image: Vignesh Shivan Instagram

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan posing at the kiss wall in Barcelona as they enjoy a holiday in Spain

Barcelona it is

Image: Vignesh Shivan Instagram

The couple stepped out in casual yet chic attires as they enjoy a date night during their Spain holiday

Date night!

Image: Vignesh Shivan Instagram

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan traveled to Thailand for their honeymoon in June this year

Honeymooning

Image: Vignesh Shivan Instagram

The lovely duo giving us couple goals in a picture from their honeymoon in Thailand

Image: Vignesh Shivan Instagram

The duo kicked in New Year 2022 with some fireworks in front of the iconic Burj Kalifa

Kicking in New Year

Image: Vignesh Shivan Instagram

Back in 2019, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan took off to Greece for another romantic getaway

