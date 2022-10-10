Heading 3

Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan welcome twins

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are one of the most celebrated and popular couples in the South film industry

Nayanthara met Vignesh Shivan for the first time during the narration of Naanum Rowdy Dhan. During the filming in 2015, the couple fell in love with each other

On March 25, 2021, Vignesh Shivan dropped a picture with Nayanthara in which she can be seen flaunting her ring. And in August, she confirmed it was the engagement ring

After many rumours of their wedding every other year, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan got married on June 9 this year in Chennai after dating for 6 years

It was an intimate wedding, attended by their families and several A-listers such as Rajinikanth, Shah Rukh Khan, Mani Ratnam, Suriya, Vijay Sethupathi and others

After their wedding, the couple visited Spain and Thailand for their honeymoon

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan welcomed twin baby boys via surrogacy. The director shared several pictures of his twin newborn sons and wrote, "Nayan & Me have become Amma & Appa

In the post, he also revealed the name of their newborns - Uyir and Ulagam. Nayanthara and Vignesh can be seen kissing the tiny feet of their kids

Both Uyir and Ulagam are Tamil words. Uyir translates to life in Tamil. Ulagam, on the other hand, means world

