Entertainment
Priyanka Goud
APR 18, 2022
Nayanthara & Vignesh Shivan's PDA pics
Kiss on forehead
Image: Vignesh Shivan Instagram
This pic of Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan will make you realise that they’re madly in love with each other. He planted a kiss on his lady love Nayanthara’s forehead on the bridge in Paris. Isn’t that the cutest thing?
Cosy pic
Image: Vignesh Shivan Instagram
Vignesh Shivan posted this photo with Nayanthara as they both got ready to celebrate Diwali. The couple shared a romantic moment as they twinned in black outfits .
Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are not only twinning and winning but their happy smiles and holding hand speaks volumes about their growing relationship.
Image: Vignesh Shivan Instagram
Happy with each other
Nayanthara is madly in love with Vignesh and this pic is proof of it. She just cannot take her eyes off beau Vignesh Shivan in this Christmas special photo.
All eyes on him
Image: Vignesh Shivan Instagram
Nayanthara and Vignesh get clicked as they goof around sitting on the classic F.R.I.E.N.D.S’ couch.
Image: Vignesh Shivan Instagram
They are each other’s “lobster”
Image: Vignesh Shivan Instagram
The picture is double romantic as we get two glimpses of their lovely relationship. Vignesh Shivan looks at his 'Thangamey' Nayanthara as she pouts while holding her phone, where they pose for another selfie.
Love, kisses and hugs
Image: Vignesh Shivan Instagram
Nayanthara and Vignesh look like a match made in heaven, perfect and full of love. Both twinned in white outfits and held each other's hands as they walked into the temple.
Match made in heaven
Image: Vignesh Shivan Instagram
Vignesh Shivan and Nayanthara look magical as they twinned in black. Lost in each other's eyes and smiling, what an epic pic it makes.
Beautiful in black
Image: Vignesh Shivan Instagram
From having a production house to working together in films, Vignesh and Nayanthara are making sure to build an empire for themselves.
King & queen
Image: Vignesh Shivan Instagram
Vignesh Shivan called Nayanthara’s smile 'surreal' as he posted this pic with her from New York City. How adorable right?
Happy smiles
