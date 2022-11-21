Nov 21, 2022

Power couple Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan tied the knot in June 2022 in a fairytale wedding in Mahabalipuram, Chennai
Naga Shaurya got hitched to the Bengaluru-based entrepreneur Anusha Shetty in Bengaluru on 20th November
Aadhi Pinisettty and Nikki Galrani entered wedlock on 20th May this year in a traditional ceremony. Many who's who from the industry including, Nani, Arya, and Sundeep Kishan were present at the wedding ceremony
On 28th October this year, Harish Kalyan and businesswoman Narmada got married at the GPN Palace in Chennai. The couple was brought together by their families
Celebrated composer D. Imman exchanged wedding vows for the second time with Amelia, the daughter of the late Kollywood art director Ubald
Actress VJ Mahalakshmi got married to producer Ravindar Chandrasekaran on 1st September this year in Tirupati
Renowned singer Manjari tied the knot with her childhood friend Jerin in a close-knit ceremony in the presence of close friends and family in Thiruvananthapuram
Poorna aka Shamna Kasim recently exchanged wedding vows with the UAE-based businessman, Shanid Asif Ali. Her fiance is the founder and CEO of JBS Group and Poorna met him through some mutual friends
Pugazh got married to Benz Riya at a private ceremony on 1st September this year with family members and close friends in attendance
Reba Monica John was hitched to her long-term boyfriend Joemon Joseph in an intimate ceremony in Bengaluru in January this year
