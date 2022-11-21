Heading 3

Nayanthara-Vignesh: Weddings of 2022

Nov 21, 2022

Image: Joseph Radhik

Power couple Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan tied the knot in June 2022 in a fairytale wedding in Mahabalipuram, Chennai

Nayanthara-Vignesh Shivan

Image: Twitter

Naga Shaurya got hitched to the Bengaluru-based entrepreneur Anusha Shetty in Bengaluru on 20th November

Naga Shaurya-Anusha Shetty

Image: Aadhi Pinisettty Instagram

Aadhi Pinisettty and Nikki Galrani entered wedlock on 20th May this year in a traditional ceremony. Many who's who from the industry including, Nani, Arya, and Sundeep Kishan were present at the wedding ceremony

Aadhi Pinisettty-Nikki Galrani

Image: Twitter

On 28th October this year, Harish Kalyan and businesswoman Narmada got married at the GPN Palace in Chennai. The couple was brought together by their families

Harish Kalyan - Narmada

Image: D Imman Instagram

Celebrated composer D. Imman exchanged wedding vows for the second time with Amelia, the daughter of the late Kollywood art director Ubald

D. Imman - Amelia

Image: Ravindar Chandrasekaran Instagram

Actress VJ Mahalakshmi got married to producer Ravindar Chandrasekaran on 1st September this year in Tirupati

Mahalakshmi - Ravindar Chandrasekaran

Image: Manjari Instagram

Renowned singer Manjari tied the knot with her childhood friend Jerin in a close-knit ceremony in the presence of close friends and family in Thiruvananthapuram

Singer Manjari -Jerin

Image: Poorna Instagram

Poorna aka Shamna Kasim recently exchanged wedding vows with the UAE-based businessman, Shanid Asif Ali. Her fiance is the founder and CEO of JBS Group and Poorna met him through some mutual friends

Poorna-Shanid Asif Ali

Image: Ashokarsh

Pugazh got married to Benz Riya at a private ceremony on 1st September this year with family members and close friends in attendance

Pugazh - Bensiya

Image: Magic Motion Media

Reba Monica John was hitched to her long-term boyfriend Joemon Joseph in an intimate ceremony in Bengaluru in January this year

Reba Monica John - Joemon Joseph

