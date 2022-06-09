Heading 3
Nayanthara & Vignesh: As wife & husband
Priyanka Goud
JUNE 09, 2022
Image: Vignesh Shivan Instagram
It is time for our favourite couple, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan to cling the champagne glasses together and raise the toast for their new beginnings
Image: Vignesh Shivan Instagram
Finally, the wedding of the celebrity couple, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan, who had been dating each other for 7 years, took place today, on June 9 at a resort in Mahabalipuram
Image: Vignesh Shivan Instagram
The first pics of Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan have set the internet on fire. Their subtle yet regal wedding ceremony caught millions of eyes
Image: Vignesh Shivan Instagram
While Nayanthara as a bride opted for customised red saree in Jade by Monica, Vignesh looks dapper in a veshti, kurta and shawl
Image: Vignesh Shivan Instagram
The wedding ensemble also has her and husband Vignesh's names personalised. Nayanthara also went for a unique touch with heavy emerald jewellery with the red saree
Image: Vignesh Shivan Instagram
The Lady Superstar went for personalized Mehendi for the D-day with WN (Wikky Nayan) written in between
Image: Vignesh Shivan Instagram
Vignesh Shivan also penned an aww-worthy note, “On a scale of 10…She’s Nayan & am the One. With God’s grace, the universe, all the blessings of our parents & best of friends. Jus married#Nayanthara.”
Image: Vignesh Shivan Instagram
Shah Rukh Khan, Rajinikanth, Ajith, Atlee, Thalapathy Vijay, Radhika Sarathkumar, Dileep, and many others attended the wedding to bless the newlywed couple Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan
Image: Vignesh Shivan Instagram
On June 10, Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan will host a grand reception reportedly in Chennai. On June 11, the couple will interact with the media and have lunch
