Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan are one of the most romantic couples in the South and their PDA pics prove it.
Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan's love story began as colleagues, friends and went onto being boyfriend and girlfriend, wife and husband to parents of twins.
Vignesh shared the most beautiful post for his wife Nayanthara, who celebrated her 38th birthday on November 18.
Vignesh shared a set of dreamy pictures of himself with his wife Nayanthara and wrote a long wish for the love of his life.
The couple share some beautiful moments in the backdrop of a sunset, lost in each other’s eyes and love.
Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan enjoy a walk in a park holding hands and twinning in monochrome outfits.
Just Nayan and Wikki being themselves, lost in each other's eyes amid the scenic beauty of Dubai during birthday celebration of the director.
The couple twin in white and pose at the romantic kiss of the wall in Spain.
Nayanthara smiles as Vignesh kisses her hand and takes her on a vacation as a loving husband.
Nayanthara holds her man close as they posed for a pic and smiled. It is such a frame worthy and romantic pic.
